Parents charged in death of toddler found in Michigan motel

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (AP) — The parents of a 1-year-old boy were charged Wednesday after the child was found dead inside a suburban Detroit motel room.

An autopsy showed the boy, Isaias Daniel Porras, died from multiple injuries and was “covered from head to toe with bruises including hematoma to the brain,” assistant prosecuting attorney Amy MacGregor said in court.

Farmington Hills police said officers responded to a call from the family’s relatives to check on the boy when they found his body.

The boy’s father, Isaias Aurelio Porras, 31, was charged with felony murder and child abuse while his mother, Amanda Jajou, 30, was charged with second-degree child abuse and accessory after the crime.

Neither spoke in court Wednesday. An attorney entered not guilty pleas for the couple whose last known addresses were in Colorado and California but were described as homeless.

Both were ordered held without bond and were due back in court Oct. 20.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.