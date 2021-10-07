CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

A luxury rental tax? A citizens assembly to solve public safety? In Minneapolis mayor’s race, AJ Awed adds unconventional solutions to progressive agenda.

By Joey Peters
Sahan Journal
Sahan Journal
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Abdisamed “AJ” Awed approaches a home in the affluent neighborhood of Linden Hills and makes a verbal note of the lawn sign in the front yard. The sign urges a yes vote on a strong-mayor proposal and no vote on a public safety overhaul proposal in the upcoming Minneapolis city election. A teenage boy approaches from inside the home, and after it becomes clear he is not old enough to vote and no one else is home, AJ makes his quick pitch anyway.

sahanjournal.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Sahan Journal

Candidates Phillipe Cunningham and LaTrisha Vetaw agree that public safety policy is the main issue in Minneapolis’ Ward 4. Next question: How to fix it?

Teto Wilson used to support his city council representative Phillipe Cunningham—so much so that he became Cunningham’s barber. But over the last few months, Wilson said his support dwindled as he became increasingly worried about safety in his community. “I stopped supporting Phillipe because of this charter amendment,” Wilson said...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sahan Journal

Minneapolis City Council votes for a compromise on redeveloping the Roof Depot site. Neighborhood groups reject the offer.

The Minneapolis City Council narrowly approved plans to build a new public works facility at the Roof Depot site in the East Phillips neighborhood. The measure, which comes after months of debate, attempts to strike a compromise by giving 3 acres of land to community groups that hope to develop an urban farm, housing, and a hub for local businesses. But some neighborhood activists say the compromise does them no good and that they intend to keep fighting for a community-led proposal.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sahan Journal

Minnesotans of color trust news media, according to a new survey. But they say coverage includes ‘too few stories’ about people like them.

This story comes to you from MPR News, a partner with Sahan Journal. We will be sharing stories between SahanJournal.com and MPRNews.org. Many Minnesotans don’t trust the state’s news media or believe it does a good job of covering people like them. That’s the findings of the APM Research Lab’s new Diverse Communities Survey, which interviewed more than 1,500 Minnesotans about media trust and other topics.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sahan Journal

Peggy Flanagan hails $1.3 million investment to teach K–12 students the ‘full true history’ of Minnesota’s Indigenous people.

Peggy Flanagan never learned her own history and culture when she was growing up in St. Louis Park in the 1980s and 1990s. “When you don’t see yourself reflected in your teachers or curriculum, there is an impact,” she told Sahan Journal. “To be really candid, it made me feel like I was invisible in my own classroom.”
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Virginia, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Government
State
Virginia State
Sahan Journal

Free muffins, a fancy cappuccino machine, and a $1,000 signing bonus: A Minnesota school-bus-company CEO talks about the struggle to hire drivers amid the pandemic worker shortage.

Sign up for our free newsletter. Sahan Journal publishes deep, reported news for and with immigrants and communities of color—the kind of stories you won’t find anywhere else. To continue reading this article and others for free, please sign up for our newsletter. Get Sahan Journal stories delivered to your...
MINNESOTA STATE
Sahan Journal

Some 50,000 Minnesota households have fallen behind on rent. With the COVID eviction moratorium ending soon, housing nonprofits want to help renters apply for help catching up.

In the first couple of months of the COVID-19 eviction moratorium, Panouchi Lo managed the housing navigators at the Hmong American Partnership, helping renters and landlords apply for emergency rent assistance. Lo said she heard some Hmong renters are hesitant to apply because they work under the table and don’t file taxes on some of their income.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Frey
Person
Kate Knuth
Sahan Journal

What makes a useful voter guide? We started by asking immigrant groups in Minneapolis what they wanted to know about the 2021 city election

To help voters make informed choices in advance of Minneapolis’ election season, Sahan Journal worked with Pollen Midwest and Pillsbury United Communities to ask Minneapolitans what they wanted to know about the candidates on their 2021 ballots. The result? A voter guide—made by the community, for the community—that can help...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sahan Journal

Victor Martinez, a candidate for the Ward 5 City Council seat in Minneapolis, door-knocks almost every day, delivering his pro-police, pro-life message

Victor Martinez showed up late to an afternoon door-knocking session on Lyndale Avenue in north Minneapolis’ Hawthorne neighborhood in early September. “The police chase threw me off,” Martinez told Sahan Journal before heading out to talk to voters. He said he wasn’t sure what the chase was about, but when he hears sirens he tries to pay attention.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sahan Journal

Less than 30 percent of Minnesota’s people of color believe schools offer equal opportunities to all students, survey says.

This story comes to you from MPR News, a partner with Sahan Journal. We will be sharing stories between SahanJournal.com and MPRNews.org. Black Minnesotans were the least likely to say Black children have the same opportunities as their white peers. Only 15 percent of Black Minnesotans, as compared to 48 percent of white Minnesotans, believed all children have the same opportunities, regardless of racial and ethnic background.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Minneapolis Police#Campaign Finance#Abdisamed
Sahan Journal

Judge’s order nixing public safety amendment angers Minneapolis activists. “This leads everyone to believe that the fix is in,” one supporter said.

Supporters of the Minneapolis charter amendment that would overhaul public safety and eliminate the requirement for a minimum number of police officers say they’re feeling demoralized following Tuesday’s ruling by Hennepin County Judge Jamie Anderson. The ruling, her third in less than a month on the issue, strikes down the ballot language and may keep the question from going to voters.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sahan Journal

Rent control is on the ballot this fall in Minneapolis and St. Paul. We asked supporters and opponents whether the measures will help produce affordable housing.

Voters in Minneapolis and St. Paul will soon get the chance to decide how their local government responds to one of the most pressing and contentious issues: housing affordability. Median gross rent across the state of Minnesota increased by a total of 14 percent over the last two decades, but...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sahan Journal

Research team goes door-to-door talking to Latino business owners, hoping to identify barriers to energy efficiency and rebates

Fatima Landaverde is a busy woman. The 35-year-old owner of the Rincon Chalateco restaurant in West St. Paul, which serves the traditional cuisine of her native El Salvador, does just about everything–from cooking, cleaning, and ordering supplies, to managing her three employees. The restaurant is painted blue and white, the...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Amazon
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Special Education
Sahan Journal

Sahan Journal

Minneapolis, MN
739
Followers
622
Post
214K+
Views
ABOUT

Sahan Journal is the only independent, 501(c)(3) nonprofit digital newsroom dedicated to providing authentic news reporting for and about immigrants and refugees in Minnesota.

 https://sahanjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy