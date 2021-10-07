A luxury rental tax? A citizens assembly to solve public safety? In Minneapolis mayor’s race, AJ Awed adds unconventional solutions to progressive agenda.

Abdisamed “AJ” Awed approaches a home in the affluent neighborhood of Linden Hills and makes a verbal note of the lawn sign in the front yard. The sign urges a yes vote on a strong-mayor proposal and no vote on a public safety overhaul proposal in the upcoming Minneapolis city election. A teenage boy approaches from inside the home, and after it becomes clear he is not old enough to vote and no one else is home, AJ makes his quick pitch anyway.