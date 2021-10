ATLANTA — Zoo Atlanta is partnering with the Georgia Center of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing to host American Sign Language (ASL) Family Day. The event will take place Saturday, Oct. 2 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The last timed entry at the zoo is at 4 p.m. Interpreters from GCDHH will be at the zoo from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

