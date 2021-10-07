UAE becomes first Gulf state to commit to net zero. Oil will still flow
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has become the first country in the Persian Gulf to commit to net zero carbon emissions by 2050. But it's not turning its back on oil just yet. The UAE government made the announcement at Expo 2020 in Dubai on Thursday. Meeting the target would bring the OPEC member into alignment with the Paris Agreement on climate, which seeks to limit the rise in global temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels.www.wktv.com
