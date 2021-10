The United States announced Friday it is sending more than eight million Covid-19 vaccine doses to Bangladesh and the Philippines in the latest wave of aid to a world still struggling to tame the pandemic. Five shipments totalling 5,575,050 doses will go to the Philippines by next week, a White House official told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity. Another 2,508,480 doses will arrive early next week in Bangladesh, the official said. The vaccines -- all Pfizer-BioNTech -- are being donated through the World Health Organization's Covax program.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO