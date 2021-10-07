CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NickMercs Signs The Biggest Contract Of His Life

By Brittany Alva
 5 days ago
Twitch has dominated the streaming scene for years, and there's never been a real competitor to the platform. A few years ago, Mixer looked like it could take the reins when it signed on streamers like Ninja and Shroud, but it ultimately failed. In the past few months, YouTube Gaming saw a rise in high-profile streamers, and many thought that NickMercs would step away from Twitch to head to YouTube. However, that's not quite what happened — NickMercs actually signed an exclusive deal with Twitch.

dotesports.com

NICKMERCS signs new streaming deal with Twitch

NICKMERCS will remain on Twitch as part of his new streaming contract with the platform, the 30-year-old announced today. NICKMERCS’ hiatus from streaming and ominous tweet regarding a “big announcement” caused rumors to swirl around his return. Many speculated that the FaZe Clan co-owner would be the latest streamer to make the move to YouTube. Nick’s announcement on Twitter, however, reaffirmed his place on Twitch.
invenglobal.com

NickMercs is staying on Twitch, not moving to YouTube

Nicholas "NickMercs" Kolcheff, one of the biggest streamers on Twitch, has renewed his deal with the streaming platform. The news comes after weeks of speculation that he might follow the likes of Benjamin "DrLupo" Lupo and Timothy "TimTheTatman" Betar in moving to YouTube, and confirms that Twitch has at least managed to secure one of their big names on a new deal.
Washington Post

After high-profile departures, Twitch re-signs streaming star Nickmercs

Last month, two longtime mainstays on the live-streaming platform Twitch, Ben “DrLupo” Lupo and Tim “TimTheTatman” Betar, made waves by jumping ship for YouTube. One of the most prominent names predicted to be next was Nick “Nickmercs” Kolcheff, who stoked the fires by teasing an impending “huge, huge move.” It appears, though, that he was just trolling his fans. Now, thanks to a new exclusive deal with Twitch, he isn’t going anywhere.
dotesports.com

How much money does NICKMERCS make on Twitch?

A massive Twitch data leak earlier today revealed 125 GB of confidential information to the world. Twitch has confirmed that the breach is real and is “working with urgency to understand the extent” of the leak. The files include Twitch’s source code, along with information on an unreleased Steam-like competitor called Vapor, comment history, creator payment history, and more.
