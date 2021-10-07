CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manlius, NY

Jeanne Kempton, 83

By Jennifer Wing
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 5 days ago

Jeanne Arlene Kempton, 83, of Manlius, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, Sept. 29, 2021, after a long illness. She was born in Lyons Falls, N.Y., in 1938 to Bernice and John Paczkowski. She was raised in Turin, N.Y., graduating from what is now South Lewis Central High School at the age of 16. She went to SUNY Albany State, was a member of Phi Delta sorority and graduated with an English and psychology degree. Jeanne was a talented skier and the longest certified female ski instructor for PSIA. Through skiing she met Lucius Kempton, to whom she was married for 54 years. She taught hundreds to ski at Snow Ridge and Cazenovia Ski Club during her lengthy instructing career. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, entertaining, designing and decorating and creating beautiful perennial gardens. She also worked as a substitute English teacher for many years mostly in the Chittenango Central Schools. After years in education, she became a real estate agent.

Lou and Jeanne taught skiing at Snow Ridge Ski Area for decades. They were members of the Willow Bank Yacht Club and spent summers on the St. Lawrence River and time every spring in Hilton Head, SC. They enjoyed traveling and biking, tennis, alpine and nordic skiing throughout the country, Canada and Europe.

Jeanne is survived by her daughter, Shelly Kempton of Erieville, N.Y., and her son, Scott Kempton (wife Kimberly) of Stamford, CT; five grandchildren, Sarah (husband Colton) Kirkpatrick of Philadelphia, PA, James Wright of Charleston, SC, Tim Kempton of Erieville, N.Y., Julia Kempton of New York, N.Y., and Lucia Kempton of Stamford, CT; and a great-grandson, Wyatt Kirkpatrick.

Jeanne was predeceased by her husband, Lucius; and her sister, Barbara Paczkowski Sinclair. She will be greatly missed.

Calling hours will be held Saturday, Oct. 9 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Newell-Fay Manlius Chapel, 8171 Cazenovia Road, Manlius. A celebration of life will be held in the summer of 2022 in the 1000 Islands, where she had so many wonderful memories.

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested in her name to The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, aspca.org.

For guest book, please visit scheppfamily.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Eagle Newspapers

Bob Corby to Speak on Preservation and Community Planning

CAZENOVIA — Bob Corby, former Mayor of the Village of Pittsford, NY, will present his perspectives on “Historic Preservation, a Tool for Community Planning and Development” on Wednesday, Oct. 13, at 7 p.m. at the Cazenovia Public Library. The event is being hosted by the Cazenovia Heritage organization and is free and open to the public.
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Elbridge native releases new books

When Lori Ann King wrote Come Back Strong Balanced Wellness After Surgical Menopause (2017) she shared her experience of waking up from a devastating surgery, finding herself in sudden surgical menopause, and her journey back to health. Little did she know, she would face more setbacks that would require another comeback a few years later. […]
ELBRIDGE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Mannion announces return of senior fair

Senator John W. Mannion (D-Geddes) today announced the return of a Central New York tradition – the Annual Senior Fair, which will be held on Tuesday Oct. 19 from 9 to 1 p.m. at Onondaga Community College’s SRC Arena and Events Center. “I’m bringing back the Senior Fair – a...
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manlius, NY
City
Colton, NY
City
Philadelphia, NY
City
Lyons Falls, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Students’ creative writing displayed publicly

CAZENOVIA — Last spring, Cazenovia High School (CHS) creative writers Skylar Dannan and Morgan Schaffer were named youth winner and selected finalist, respectively, of the inaugural “Poetry in Flight” contest at Syracuse Hancock International Airport (SYR). Dannan’s poem, “Flights,” and Schaffer’s piece, “Soaring,” are currently on display in the SYR...
CAZENOVIA, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Wright
Person
John Paczkowski
Person
Sarah
Person
Tim Kempton
Eagle Newspapers

DeSiato named Superintendent of the Year

EAST SYRACUSE-MINOA CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT – Dr. Donna DeSiato of the East Syracuse Minoa Central School District has been chosen as the 2021 New York State Superintendent of the Year. This annual accolade focuses on the calendar year at hand, but its bestowing by the New York State Council of...
EAST SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Reward offered for answers in Jamesville cold case

JAMESVILLE – In the wake of the 25th anniversary of a Syracuse resident’s murder, the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office announced it is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of whoever was responsible. On Sept. 1, 1996, the naked and left-for-dead body of 42-year-old Carol...
JAMESVILLE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
724
Followers
1K+
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy