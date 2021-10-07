Jeanne Kempton, 83

Jeanne Arlene Kempton, 83, of Manlius, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, Sept. 29, 2021, after a long illness. She was born in Lyons Falls, N.Y., in 1938 to Bernice and John Paczkowski. She was raised in Turin, N.Y., graduating from what is now South Lewis Central High School at the age of 16. She went to SUNY Albany State, was a member of Phi Delta sorority and graduated with an English and psychology degree. Jeanne was a talented skier and the longest certified female ski instructor for PSIA. Through skiing she met Lucius Kempton, to whom she was married for 54 years. She taught hundreds to ski at Snow Ridge and Cazenovia Ski Club during her lengthy instructing career. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, entertaining, designing and decorating and creating beautiful perennial gardens. She also worked as a substitute English teacher for many years mostly in the Chittenango Central Schools. After years in education, she became a real estate agent.

Lou and Jeanne taught skiing at Snow Ridge Ski Area for decades. They were members of the Willow Bank Yacht Club and spent summers on the St. Lawrence River and time every spring in Hilton Head, SC. They enjoyed traveling and biking, tennis, alpine and nordic skiing throughout the country, Canada and Europe.

Jeanne is survived by her daughter, Shelly Kempton of Erieville, N.Y., and her son, Scott Kempton (wife Kimberly) of Stamford, CT; five grandchildren, Sarah (husband Colton) Kirkpatrick of Philadelphia, PA, James Wright of Charleston, SC, Tim Kempton of Erieville, N.Y., Julia Kempton of New York, N.Y., and Lucia Kempton of Stamford, CT; and a great-grandson, Wyatt Kirkpatrick.

Jeanne was predeceased by her husband, Lucius; and her sister, Barbara Paczkowski Sinclair. She will be greatly missed.

Calling hours will be held Saturday, Oct. 9 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Newell-Fay Manlius Chapel, 8171 Cazenovia Road, Manlius. A celebration of life will be held in the summer of 2022 in the 1000 Islands, where she had so many wonderful memories.

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested in her name to The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, aspca.org.

