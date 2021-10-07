Meet the singer of songs, Jessica Kahn

PARK CITY, Utah — You’ve seen her, you’ve heard her, if you live in the Highland Estates neighborhood, you’re neighbors with two of the bandmates, or if you’ve seen snowpack reports on Utah TV you’ve learned about one of them. Jessica Kahn is one of the singers of the band, The Wyld. The other singer is John Perry who also plays guitar, and rounding out the rest is Brian McInerney, Ron Reilly, and John Parker. Kahn also contributes to the songwriting for The Wyld.

Ryan Walsh and Kahn complete the second, separate band in which she sings called Lumberjack Fabulous.

If you’ve been to the Park Silly Market or really any and all times you’ve quickened your step to the live tunes being played on Main St. or most local stages in recent years, there’s a great chance you were in the prolific presence of these master musicians. Perhaps you’ve tapped your toes to their radio play and/or are among the knowing, proud owners of one of their tapes, CDs, or youtube recordings.

When not on stage or performing at private parties at homes, you may have seen Kahn with her professional hat on at the Park City private medical practice she owns named Blue Sky Therapeutics.

Additionally, she puts her Pediatric Occupational Therapy degree from Rush University in Chicago to work helping children at Rowland Hall, the Weilenmann School of Discovery and the University of Utah Life Skills Clinic.

It’s definitely far from where she grew up on the East Coast but Kahn, her husband, when he’s not running in quintessential marathons, and their teenage son surely enjoy all the camping, biking, and especially skiing that Park City, her home of almost 20 years has to offer. To that end, she said told me, “We’re adventurous, love to go on scuba diving trips, and value what our town has to offer while striving to preserve its beauty and natural resources.”

Playing as far as Salt Lake City and beyond, Kahn has been a part of at least three sought-after bands around Park City:

The Detonators (rock) The Wyld (rock and jam) Lumberjack Fabulous (an acoustic cover duo)

Kahn began her singing as an elementary school student who not only felt comfortable on stage in front of an audience but thrived up there. In college, she transitioned to taking vocal training and coaching for more solo performances. She told me, “I hope to get back to it someday in some way as no one should ever stop perfecting their passion and craft!”

Although her more formal training came as a solo artist, she’s adamant in the equal recognition herein of the talents and achievements of her bandmates-slash-friends as the ones who make the magic together as a fun, collaborative team and she sings their praises.

