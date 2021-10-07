CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Rapids, MI

Gov. Whitmer proposes $6.35M investment to enhance public safety

By Karie Herringa
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y3g8B_0cK7vPW500

Governor Gretchen Whitmer proposed a $6.35 million investment to get illegal guns off the street and enhance public safety at a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Grand Rapids Thursday morning.

She made the announcement at the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony of the Michigan State Police Grand Rapids facility.

“We have to work together to reduce crime and get illegal guns off the street because every Michigander, no matter where they live or who they are, deserves to live safely,” said Whitmer. “As a former prosecutor, keeping families safe is a top priority. Both the MI Safe Communities framework and the new Michigan State Police Grand Rapids Facility will put Michiganders first by helping law enforcement officers do their jobs more effectively and tackle the court backlog to get illegal guns off our streets. I will work with anyone to bring down crime and help Michiganders feel safe in their community. Together, we can build a safer, more just Michigan where every family can thrive, where every kid can get a great education, and where every person has a path to a good-paying, high-skill job."

The proposal is part of the governor’s proposed $75 million MI Safe Communities plan, which would use funding from the American Rescue Plan to reduce crime and keep people safe by “tackling the court backlog, expanding resources available to law enforcement, and uplifting communities by making investments in jobs, justice, and education.”

When it comes to courts, she spoke about investing additional funds to help prosecutors across the state hire visiting judges to help with the backlog of cases due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Whitmer also meet with union leaders from across Michigan to make an announcement about a new state policy that will raise wages and ensure workers are treated fairly and with dignity.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Education
Grand Rapids, MI
Education
Local
Michigan Government
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Governor Of Michigan#Guns#Michiganders#Mi Safe Communities#The American Rescue Plan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Nearly 90% of Michigan State University students, staff vaccinated for COVID-19

Nearly 90% of students, faculty and staff at Michigan State University have been vaccinated for COVID-19, according to university officials. The school issued a requirement in July for everyone expected on campus this fall to be vaccinated by the end of August. Most of the approximately 67,000 students, faculty and staff have filled out a vaccine verification form.
MICHIGAN STATE
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy