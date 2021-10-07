CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

Republican gubernatorial nominee Youngkin calls to audit Virginia's voting machines

By Kaelan Deese
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ppr23_0cK7vIaE00


Virginia gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin is chiming in with other prominent Republican-backed calls to execute election-related audits, tying his background in business to justify pursuing an examination of the commonwealth's voting machines.

“I think we need to make sure that people trust these voting machines,” Youngkin said at a Monday event hosted by a Richmond civics group. “I grew up in a world where you have an audit every year — in businesses, you have an audit. So let's just audit the voting machines, publish it so everybody can see it.”

TERRY MCAULIFFE RAISES ALARM: BIDEN 'IS UNPOPULAR HERE IN VIRGINIA'

But the Virginia elections department already conducted a post-election "risk-limiting audit," for the first time, following the 2020 general election. The process tested the accuracy of voting machines and confirmed President Joe Biden's victory in the state. Youngkin also boasted about his belief in post-election audits back in February, according to spokesman Matt Wolking, who said , "[Youngkin] will ensure Virginia continues to conduct audits going forward and that they are thorough, efficient, and accurate."

Youngkin's Democratic challenger, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, has sought to tie his opponent's stance on voting to former President Donald Trump's claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 election. However, Youngkin recently said he would have certified the commonwealth's electoral votes for Biden even though he supported the former president.

Despite McAuliffe touting Trump's "Big Lie" regarding the results of the 2020 election as leverage to downplay Youngkin's legitimacy, the Virginia Democrat once alleged that the Supreme Court was responsible for blocking Al Gore from winning the 2000 election against George W. Bush.

“At the end of the day, if all the votes were counted in Florida, that Al Gore would be president today,” McAuliffe said in a Feb. 4, 2001 interview on Meet the Press . “The Supreme Court stopped the counting of the votes, and if they’d let the count go on, Al Gore would have got the necessary votes.”

A recent poll from Emerson College and Nexstar Media Group suggest the Nov. 2 Virginia gubernatorial election will be a much narrower race compared to the same poll one month before. McAuliffe leads with 49% of likely commonwealth voters, and Youngkin is behind at just 48%. The poll was conducted Oct. 1-3 among 620 likely Virginia voters.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Since the aftermath of the 2020 election, Trump has been emphatic in challenging the results.

Pressure from the Trump camp has been so strong that officials in Arizona , Pennsylvania, Wisconsin , Georgia, and others have started investigations, despite the Justice Department under Attorney General William Barr finding no evidence to back the possibility of election fraud.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 7

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Local
Virginia Government
State
Arizona State
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
Local
Virginia Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Gore
Person
Terry Mcauliffe
Person
George W Bush
Person
Joe Biden
Person
William Barr
Person
Donald Trump
WashingtonExaminer

Terry McAuliffe says if he loses, Trump's 'comeback' could be imminent

The Virginia gubernatorial race could lead to former President Donald Trump's return if the Democratic contender loses — that's according to Terry McAuliffe himself. Polling favors McAuliffe 49% to 45% for Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin , a recent poll among 802 likely voters found . During a recent MSNBC interview, host Joe Scarborough noted McAuliffe's campaign strategy, that is to one day say he's winning and then opine on falling numbers the next day.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Machines#Republican#Democratic#The Supreme Court
WashingtonExaminer

The campaign ahead

The Washington Examiner magazine is very different this week from the way it is most weeks. It is devoted almost entirely to the single, huge subject of restoring America. “Restoring America” is the name we’ve given to a campaign we launch today in the print magazine and online at washingtonexaminer.com/restoringamerica. Please check it out.
ELECTIONS
WashingtonExaminer

Schiff vows Biden DOJ will be asked to prosecute Capitol riot committee subpoena resisters

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot will vote to hold anyone who defies its subpoenas in criminal contempt, a leading member said Tuesday. Rep. Adam Schiff put Attorney General Merrick Garland in the hot seat as he made the clearest threat yet to allies of former President Donald Trump that the Democratic-led panel will seek action from the Justice Department if they don't cooperate.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WashingtonExaminer

The Biden journey: An unsteady course

A new one-two punch of bad news is about to hit the Biden administration as another caravan of 60,000 to 65,000 Haitian and Central American migrants heads to the southern border and a potential new wave of anti-vaccine sick-outs could further cripple transportation and supply networks. As Doug Mckelway reports, it's only a fraction of the troubles that have the president grasping for elusive success.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
152K+
Followers
52K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy