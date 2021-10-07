CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daniel Jones on criticism of Jason Garrett: 'I certainly don't agree with it'

 5 days ago
Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett has often been criticized for being too timid with his play calling, leading many to believe that Big Blue’s offense is being held down from a hesitancy to take shots and go for big plays on Sundays.

But the man under center and executing Garrett’s play calls doesn’t think that’s the case.

“I certainly don’t agree with it,” quarterback Daniel Jones said when asked about the criticisms that Garrett’s play calling is too “vanilla” or “conservative.” “I think when you watch the tape and turn it on and watch other offenses, I don’t think that’s a fair conclusion to draw from comparing different schemes.”

Garrett helped his cause last Sunday, when Jones and the Giants compiled 485 yards of total offense in the team’s win against the Saints, the first victory of the season. Jones, who completed eight of 10 passes on throws 10 yards or more from the line of scrimmage, was certainly a beneficiary, throwing for a career-high 402 passing yards as he continues his promising trend over the last three weeks.

“More than anything, it’s been about us executing it and taking advantage of some of those plays that have been there,” Jones said. “I thought we did a better job on Sunday. So we have to continue to do that.”

Two weeks prior to Sunday’s win, the Giants tallied 391 yards of offense in a frustrating loss to Washington, which set a highwater mark for offensive production since Garrett took over. That mark was surpassed on Sunday, and New York will try and keep that momentum going into the weekend in a crucial game against the Cowboys, Garrett’s former team.

It could be another opportunity for Garrett to show that he isn’t afraid to open up the playbook, but Jones doesn’t think that is a fair criticism in the first place.

“I think the opportunities have been there, and I think the stuff we’re doing on offense has kept defenses on their heels,” Jones said.

