International Space Station visible Thursday evening in Arkansas skies

The International Space Station will make a rather long flyover early Thursday night visible across all of Arkansas.

It will rise above the northwest horizon at 7:39 p.m., travel nearly overhead, then disappear near the southeast horizon after 7:46 p.m.

It’s easy to see–just look for a bright, slow-moving “star” in the sky!

For exact times for your location, go to Spot The Station and enter your city. You can even track where the ISS is located right now LIVE right here .

