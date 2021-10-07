CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Independent Lens,’ Stanley Nelson Team on ‘America Revisited II,’ Trilogy of Docs About Black Artists and Cultural Leaders (EXCLUSIVE)

By Brent Lang
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01T8QO_0cK7uuih00

Stanley Nelson and Firelight Films have partnered with Independent Lens on a new trilogy of films that will chronicle pivotal moments in American history driven by Black artists, cultural leaders, and everyday people. Nelson will direct and produce three new documentaries comprising “America Revisited II.” The films will span topics such as the rise of funk music, the evolution of African American art, and the deeply rooted, vibrant history of Harlem.

The trilogy will kick off with “Make It Funky: The History of Funk,” followed by “In Our Own Image: The Story of African-American Art,” and conclude with “Harlem: The Soul of the Nation.” In addition, Nelson will direct “Creating the New World: The Transatlantic Slave Trade,” a previously announced documentary that was commissioned for “America Revisited I,” an earlier trilogy of films Nelson also directed for Independent Lens.

“I’m thrilled to be working with “Independent Lens’ again on ‘America Revisited II,’ following such a successful run with the first two films from the earlier trilogy, ‘Tell Them We Are Rising’ and ‘The Black Panthers’—both of which continue to resonate in national conversations around racial justice happening today,” said filmmaker and Firelight Films founder Stanley Nelson. “With this next trilogy, I’m excited to turn my lens toward Black artists and culture, and to explore and pay tribute to the rich history of Harlem, the place I call home.”

Awarded the National Humanities Medal by President Obama, Nelson has directed and produced numerous acclaimed films, many of them covering the civil rights movement and the fight for equality. Many have become landmarks in documentary filmmaking including: “Freedom Summer,” “Freedom Riders,” “Jonestown: The Life and Death of Peoples Temple,” and “The Murder of Emmett Till.” The Emmy Award-winning filmmaker also directed and produced “The Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolution,” winner of the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Documentary, and “Tell Them We Are Rising: The Story of Black Colleges and Universities,” both of which were part of “America Revisited I” and debuted on “Independent Lens” in 2016 and 2018 respectively. “The Black Panthers” remains the highest rated independent documentary to have aired on PBS .

The “America Revisited II” trilogy is produced in partnership with Nelson’s production company Firelight Films and co-funded by ITVS, the leading funder of public television productions in the U.S., as part of its Series and Special Projects initiative. ITVS also co-funded the films featured in “America Revisited I.” The films of “America Revisited II” will premiere on the ITVS flagship series “Independent Lens” on PBS.

“’Independent Lens’ is extremely pleased to continue our collaboration with Stanley, one of America’s preeminent documentary filmmakers,” said Lois Vossen, “Independent Lens” executive producer. “Starting with ‘A Place of Our Own’ (2004), through ‘The Black Panthers’ (2016) and ‘Tell Them We Are Rising’ (2018), Stanley’s deeply influential and revealing work demonstrates his commitment to advancing underrepresented stories from the periphery to the forefront. His films speak powerfully to ‘Independent Lens’s’ ongoing commitment to excellence, inclusion, and great storytelling.”

Here are the official loglines for the films:

“Make It Funky: The History of Funk” is a syncopated voyage through the history of funk music, spanning from its African and early jazz roots to the early work of James Brown and the rise of Parliament Funkadelic, up through today. Distinctly urban, funk music reflected a post-civil rights movement sensibility. The film examines the symbiotic relationship between the explosion of funk music and the turbulent political and racial dynamics of 1970s inner-city America.

“In Our Own Image: The Story of African-American Art” explores African American art—from its roots on Southern plantations to its place on the world stage—while telling the moving stories of the artists who create it, the people who collect it, the institutions which protect its legacy, and the era in which the art was created. More than a historical documentary, the film also wrestles with the question: “Why create art?”

“Harlem: The Soul of the Nation” tells the rich, bold, and complicated history of Harlem and the people who witnessed its flourishing. The film dissects distinct periods of Harlem’s development, retracing the dynamic population shifts of the 20th century—from the Jewish and Italian farmlands of the late 19th century to the Black artistic explosion of the Harlem Renaissance and Jazz Age in the 1920s, detailing the story of the “New Negro Movement” grown in Harlem with the first generation of Black people born completely outside the stifling bounds of enslavement.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Indigenous Representation Is Still Scarce in Hollywood: ‘We Need More Native Stories’ (Guest Column)

Representation is revolutionary. Seeing Native people, who we are today and celebrating us, is necessary and it matters. Let’s face it, Hollywood hasn’t always been willing to see us or celebrate us. From its embarrassingly low levels of diverse representation across the board, to inaccurate and harmful portrayals of people of color, particularly Native peoples, Hollywood has been an accomplice in the institutionalized erasure of Native peoples, impacting how our non-Native children see, think, and feel about Native Americans. For too long, Native people have been erased from history, the present, and popular culture. But it doesn’t have to be...
MOVIES
Variety

Chinonye Chuwku’s Emmett Till Film for MGM’s Orion Pictures Adds 7 to Cast

MGM’s Orion Pictures’ film “Till,” starring Danielle Deadwyler, Whoopi Goldberg and Jalyn Hall as Emmett Till, has rounded out its cast. Frankie Faison, Jayme Lawson, Tosin Cole, Kevin Carroll, Sean Patrick Thomas, John Douglas Thompson and Roger Guenveur Smith have boarded the project, directed by Chinonye Chukwu. “Till” is currently filming in Atlanta, with the full cast pictured above. “Till” tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley (Deadwyler), chronicling her decision to have an open casket at Emmett’s funeral and allowing Jet magazine to publish David Jackson’s funeral photos in order to ensure people everywhere saw the true horrors of her son’s murder....
MOVIES
Variety

‘Cobra Kai’ Creators Team With yes Studios to Develop Follow-Up to Israeli Series ‘Red Band’ (EXCLUSIVE)

The creators of “Cobra Kai” and yes Studios have teamed to develop a followup to the Israeli mockumentary series “Red Band,” Variety has learned exclusively. “Cobra Kai” creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald will executive produce the new series, titled “The New Red,” under their Counterbalance Entertainment banner. Counterbalance’s head of development, Dina Hillier, will also executive produce. “Cobra Kai” co-executive producer Michael Jonathan Smith will write and executive produce. yes Studios managing director Danna Stern and Adam Berkowitz of Lenore Entertainment Group will executive produce alongside Barak Bar Cohen, and Ari Pfeffer and Aviram Buhris of the original series....
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stanley Nelson
Variety

Netflix Brings Award Hopefuls ‘Procession’ and ‘A Cop Movie’ to Paris Theater for Doc Showcase (EXCLUSIVE)

Netflix’s awards hopefuls Robert Greene’s “Procession” and Alonso Ruizpalacios’ “A Cop Movie” are heading to Manhattan’s Paris Theater as part of its “New Directions in Documentary” series. Both hybrid features, which are vying for a spot on this year’s Academy Award doc shortlist, will screen alongside previously celebrated form-bending docus in the upcoming series beginning Oct. 15. Since 2019 Netflix has operated the 571-seat venue, which the streaming company uses year-round for exclusive theatrical engagements, premieres, special events, retrospectives, and filmmaker appearances. Curated by Paris Theater programmer David Schwartz, the five-day public event will highlight and celebrate docus that combine elements of fiction...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Happening’ Director Audrey Diwan and IFC Films’ President Arianna Bocco Discuss the Shot to Represent France at the Oscars

Since winning the prestigious Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival just over a month ago, French-Lebanese filmmaker Audrey Diwan has emerged as one of the most exciting and relevant new voices of contemporary world cinema with her sophomore outing, “Happening.” Working with a tight budget, a fairly unknown lead actress (Anamaria Vartolomei) and a polarizing topic, Diwan was able to deliver a nuanced and relatable portrayal of Anne, a bright young female student determined to rise above her social upbringing who faces an unwanted pregnancy in 1960’s France — at a time when abortion was considered a crime. “Happening,” based on...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Culture#Art#Black People#Black History#The Black Panthers#Firelight Films#African American#Independent Lens
Variety

Cohen Film Collection Preparing Major 4K Releases in 2022, Including ‘The Ballad of the Sad Café’

Cohen Film Collection is gearing up for a number of newly restored releases, among them Simon Callow’s 1991 drama “The Ballad of the Sad Café” and a number of Buster Keaton works. Part of New York-based Cohen Media Group, Cohen Film Collection restores classic films and re-releases them theatrically. It’s vast catalogue includes the Merchant Ivory collection, of which “The Ballad of the Sad Café” is a part. Based on the 1951 novella by Carson McCullers, the film stars Vanessa Redgrave, Keith Carradine and Rod Steiger. The George Eastman Museum in Rochester, New York, is currently finishing the restoration of the film, which...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘A Night in the Academy Museum’ Does Little to Highlight Film History — or Its Future

Faux spontaneity is hard to pull off, especially when you’re overtly selling something. Such is the case with ABC’s 43-minute special, “A Night in the Academy Museum,” where a cadre of A-list actors attempt to recreate “That’s Entertainment” under the conceit of “sneaking into” the now open Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, purportedly to show audiences all they need to know in order to book their next vacation and visit. But what ends up happening over the Film Academy’s hour-long commercial (supported by other commercials) is that the flaws of a museum (and the company that crafted it) still surface. Laura...
MOVIES
Variety

BTF Media, TheMadMediaCo Team to Adapt Carlos Busqued’s ‘Magnetized’ (EXCLUSIVE)

BTF Media and Madrid-based IP management company TheMadMediaCo announced on Tuesday, as Iberseries Platino Industria geared up in Madrid, that they are teaming to co-develop and co-produce Argentine true crime non-fiction novel “Magnetized” (“Magnetizado”). In an instance which shows how IP deals are scaling up, the adaptation will be made across a range of media, formats and markets. First up is a podcast, to be followed shortly by a TV fiction series and docuseries. The final book published by Busqued after a short but brilliant career before he died of a heart attack on March 29, “Magnetized” is hailed as one of...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Documentaries
Variety

Netflix, HBO Max Swoop on Streaming Rights to ‘History of the Occult’ (EXCLUSIVE)

In a series of key pacts for Argentine political horror pic, “History of the Occult,” Netflix has snapped up streaming rights to the film for Spain and Latin America, which it plans to drop on Oct. 15, while WarnerMedia’s HBO Max has scooped up all Central European streaming rights. In addition, Eurozoom took all French rights and plans a first quarter 2022 theatrical release, said Guido Rud, CEO of Buenos Aires-based sales and production company FilmSharks International. “We believe that high concept horror is hard to find, and high concept with amazing scripts, almost impossible. But miracles happen and we are lucky that we...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Peter Farrelly in Talks to Team With Eagle Pictures on Adaptation of Guillaume Musso’s ‘Seras-tu là’ (EXCLUSIVE)

UPDATED: Tarak Ben Ammar’s Eagle Pictures is in talks with “Green Book” director Peter Farrelly to team up on the film adaptation of French author Guillaume Musso’s bestselling novel “Seras-tu là,” Variety has learned. “Seras-tu là” revolves around Elliott, a 60-year old widowed and renowned surgeon who lives in San Francisco and has a daughter, Angie. Although he leads a successful life, he never totally recovered from the death of his beloved wife 30 years prior. One day, he meets a man who gives him the opportunity to travel back in time. Elliott embarks on a journey to change his wife’s...
MOVIES
NYLON

Welcome CL, The Independent Artist

In June 2021, CL appeared in a place many of her fans didn’t expect: on the small screen, in a surprise cameo appearance on rapper Lil Dicky’s cult FXX series, Dave. In the show’s Season 2 premiere, CL plays herself as Dave travels to South Korea to record and film a new song with her in hopes of landing a chart hit through the K-pop machine. A winding, half-an-hour of plot later — involving a weed scandal and the country’s mandatory military service requirement for men — CL dumps Dave and his attempts to ride on the coattails of the industry. “I don’t want any of you guys wasting my time,” she tells him in the episode’s last moments, harnessing the bad-b*tch attitude she’s known for. “I love K-pop. I don’t want to be a part of you disrespecting it.”
MUSIC
WFAE

An unfiltered conversation about being Black in America — continued

We’re continuing a conversation on race and equity in the Black community in Charlotte. Like the previous conversation, our after-show meeting dove into some hard-hitting topics regarding systemic racism and upward mobility, and we’re going to share pieces of that conversation. This is an honest, unfiltered discussion about how systemic...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Variety

Nicolás Postiglione’s Debut Thriller ‘Immersion’ Layers Tension, Tragedy at Guadalajara

Chilean director Nicolás Postiglione teamed up with filmmakers Moises Sepúlveda (“The Illiterate”) and Agustín Toscano (“The Snatch Thief”) on his debut feature film, “Immersion,” a suspenseful descent into paranoia, instinct, and hubris. The film follows a family’s day sailing on the lake and how their vacation unravels wildly as they stop to help some local fishermen whose boat is taking on water.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Ghosts' Star Utkarsh Ambudkar Tells How Cultural Representation Is Good for Comedy (Exclusive)

CBS's newest comedy Ghosts might be drop-dead funny, but it's also one of the more diverse series this fall leading the way for some very meaningful conversations about representation. With the Joe Port and Joe Wiseman-created sitcom adapted from the BBC show of the same name making its way to primetime tonight and streaming on Paramount+, series star Utkarsh Ambudkar is proud of how the clever writing behind Ghosts acts as a springboard for conversations surrounding identity and representation within American culture today.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Variety

35K+
Followers
40K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy