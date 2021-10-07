CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trevor Ariza Undergoes Ankle Surgery, Out at Least Two Months

By Michael Shapiro
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K7Kdn_0cK7ur4W00

Lakers forward Trevor Ariza will be out at least two months after undergoing ankle surgery, Los Angeles announced Wednesday.

Ariza, 36, underwent "an arthroscopic debridement procedure performed on his right ankle," per a team statement. He will be reevaluated by team doctors in eight weeks.

The 2021–22 season marks a return to Los Angeles for Ariza. The UCLA product played for the Lakers in '07–08 and '08–09, reaching the Finals twice while winning one championship alongside Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol. Ariza is a 17-year NBA veteran, logging stints with 10 different franchises.

Ariza averaged 9.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per game for the Heat last season. He was expected to be a member of Los Angeles's wing rotation this season, a unit that includes LeBron James, Talen Horton-Tucker, Carmelo Anthony, Wayne Ellington and Kent Bazemore.

The Lakers won the 2020 championship in the NBA bubble, but they were eliminated by the Suns in the first round of the '21 playoffs. The '21–22 season marks year No. 19 for James as he looks to secure his fifth championship.

AllLakers

Lakers News: Trevor Ariza Will Miss A Minimum of Eight Weeks

Trevor Ariza will miss a minimum of eight weeks after having surgery Wednesday. The news was surprising as it had not been reported to be this serious. From the Lakers press release: "Trevor Ariza had an arthroscopic debridement procedure performed on his right ankle today. He is expected to make a complete recovery. Team doctors will reevaluate Ariza in approximately 8 weeks, and an update will be provided at that time."
NBA
CBS Sports

Lakers' Trevor Ariza: Out for preseason opener

Ariza (ankle) will be out Sunday against the Nets, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports. Ariza is still recovering from an ankle injury and will sit out the preseason opener along with LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony -- all due to rest. The Lakers' new-look bench crew will see plenty of action.
NBA
CBS Sports

Lakers' Trevor Ariza: Misses practice Thursday

Ariza sat out Thursday's practice due to ankle soreness, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports. Coach Frank Vogel said the injury isn't something the Lakers are worried about, so the veteran should be back at practice sooner than later. The team's first preseason game is Sunday against the Nets.
NBA
chatsports.com

Can Trevor Ariza still be a key part of the Lakers’ defense?

Welcome to our Lakers Season Preview Series! For the next several weeks, we’ll be writing columns every week day, breaking down the biggest questions we have about every player the Lakers added this offseason. Today, we take a look at Trevor Ariza. Trevor Ariza played the entirety of the 2020-21...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Wayne Ellington
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Kent Bazemore
Person
Pau Gasol
Person
Trevor Ariza
International Business Times

Lakers News: Returning Veteran Undergoes Surgery, Out For 8 Weeks

Trevor Ariza is a player that Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel can use as he is a 3-and-D player and a veteran with a proven stock. However, the latest report on the one-time NBA champion is that he will be out for at least two months. In an...
NBA
silverscreenandroll.com

LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and Trevor Ariza to sit out vs. Nets

The Los Angeles Lakers’ star-studded preseason opener against the Brooklyn Nets just lost nearly a whole constellation of interest, as head coach Frank Vogel told the media after the team’s third practice of training camp that LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Russell Westbrook and Trevor Ariza would all be out on Sunday.
NBA
basketball-addict.com

Trevor Ariza’s lengthy absence isn’t a big deal for Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have hit their first injury bump with Trevor Ariza who is out with an ankle injury. Ariza was signed in the offseason and is now expected to miss at least eight weeks of action. The Lakers have a lot of hype heading into the season with a big three of LeBron […] The post Trevor Ariza’s lengthy absence isn’t a big deal for Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#Suns
basketball-addict.com

LeBron James, Lakers’ injury woes begin with Trevor Ariza out to start season

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are looking for a fresh start this season after getting hit with a rash of injuries the previous year. But it looks like the injury bug has returned just as they’ve resumed on-court action. Lakers reporter Mike Trudell revealed that Trevor Ariza is going to be out of […] The post LeBron James, Lakers’ injury woes begin with Trevor Ariza out to start season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
chatsports.com

Trevor Ariza to be re-evaluated in eight weeks following procedure on right ankle

The Lakers announced on Wednesday night that Trevor Ariza had undergone an “arthroscopic debridement procedure” on his right ankle earlier in the day and will be re-evaluated by team doctors in eight weeks. From Lakers press release: "Trevor Ariza had an arthroscopic debridement procedure performed on his right ankle today....
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

How Trevor Ariza’s Injury Will Impact Los Angeles Lakers

The NBA regular season is still over a week away but the Los Angeles Lakers are already dealing with a blow to their rotation from an injury. Reserve forward Trevor Ariza will be sidelined for at least two months as he underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his ankle. That will...
NBA
