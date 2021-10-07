La'el Collins suspension: Cowboys starter files lawsuit against NFL to end 5-game suspension
La'el Collins is hellbent on not going down without a fight. The Dallas Cowboys starting right tackle was suspended in September for five games after the league deemed he violated the substance abuse policy, but that was simply the first thread of what's now become a pile of accusations being hurled in both directions. After having already seen his first appeal of the suspension fail, Collins filed another and is now also taking the matter to a court of law, where he hopes for better luck.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0