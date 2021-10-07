CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

La'el Collins suspension: Cowboys starter files lawsuit against NFL to end 5-game suspension

By Patrik Walker
CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLa'el Collins is hellbent on not going down without a fight. The Dallas Cowboys starting right tackle was suspended in September for five games after the league deemed he violated the substance abuse policy, but that was simply the first thread of what's now become a pile of accusations being hurled in both directions. After having already seen his first appeal of the suspension fail, Collins filed another and is now also taking the matter to a court of law, where he hopes for better luck.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CowboyMaven

Cowboys' WR-Turned-RB: 'Dream Come True'

FRISCO - The last time CeeDee Lamb played running back was in fifth grade. The Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver can now add NFL running back to his resume after a sneaky 13-yard run on a reverse in the Cowboys win against the Los Angeles Chargers. "It reminded me of...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Cut Kicker, Greg Zuerlein Gets Game Ball

FRISCO - Maybe Greg Zuerlien’s kicks were “scared straight”?. Prior to the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 2 win at the Chargers, there were just enough worries about Zuerlein’s work that a second kicker was signed. Then Zuerlein nailed the game-winning 56-yard field goal to beat L.A., a boot that capped a last-minute drive engineered by QB Dak Prescott.
NFL
USA Today

Cowboys News: La'el Collins back in building, is Kellen Moore Cowboys' coach-in-waiting?

Offensive tackle La’el Collins has served just two games of his five-game suspension, but he’s now allowed back around the team in a limited capacity. Head coach Mike McCarthy has been at the helm just 19 games, but he’s already on something of a hot seat, according to at least some watchers who think the organization could be grooming his replacement from within the building.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
Person
Roger Goodell
Bleacher Report

La'el Collins Bribery Allegations Detailed in NFL Court Documents Against Cowboys OL

Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman La'el Collins has been accused of trying to bribe a drug-testing official by the NFL. Per the Associated Press, the accusation was made in court documents made public Friday. Collins was suspended five games by the NFL on Sept. 10 for violating the league's substance abuse...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Vikings#Nflpa#American Football#Cbs Sports#Espn
The Spun

Cowboys Player Filing Restraining Order To Fight Suspension

An attorney representing Cowboys right tackle La’el Collins has reportedly filed a request for a restraining order and immediate injunctive relief to reinstate him from his current league suspension, per USA Today Sports. The request, which was filed in a North Texas district court earlier today, claims that the NFL...
NFL
NBC Sports

NFL, La’el Collins trade statements over his lawsuit

Cowboys tackle La'el Collins has filed a lawsuit against the NFL attacking the remainder of his five-game suspension, based on arguments that the substance-abuse policy doesn’t permit suspensions for missed tests and that the NFL misrepresented to an arbitrator that Collins previously had been suspended four games. Both sides have...
NFL
NBC Sports

La’el Collins gets a potentially favorable judge in his case against NFL

History could be repeating itself for a suspended Cowboys player. This time around, history may hold. Via Daniel Wallach, the lawsuit filed in Texans state court by La'el Collins against the NFL was removed to federal court by the league. At the federal level, the case has been assigned to Judge Amos Mazzant III.
NFL
DFW Community News

Cowboys’ Collins sues NFL, seeks injunction over suspension

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Suspended Dallas offensive lineman La’el Collins sued the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell on Wednesday, seeking an injunction to stop the remaining two games of a five-game ban over substance-abuse violations. Lawyers for Collins filed the lawsuit in Collin County, the location of the team’s headquarters...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Cowboys: La’el Collins sues NFL for failed drug test

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle La’el Collins sues the NFL for mishandling a missed drug test violation on several levels, including a five-game suspension. Legal issues can cloud the reputation of an NFL player, but suspensions hurt players’ ability to work and earn money at their job. And according to Cowboys offensive tackle La’el Collins, the way the NFL handled his five-game suspension was entirely unwarranted and unlawful.
NFL
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys OT La'El Collins escalates drama with the NFL

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle La’el Collins has filed a lawsuit against the NFL regarding the remainder of his five-game suspension. Collins’ argument is that the NFL substance-abuse policy doesn’t permit suspensions for missed tests and that the NFL misrepresented to an arbitrator that La’El Collins previously had been suspended four games.
NFL
USA Today

Cowboys News: La'el Collins sues NFL, Elliott misses practice, Jaylon to Green Bay

As expected, the release of Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith dominated headlines Wednesday. While the team’s official stance was predictably vague, several of Smith’s teammates had very pointed opinions. One of his fellow linebackers has lashed out at fans who he feels take for granted their right to criticize players personally. Smith, meanwhile, seems to have found a new home already… although whether or not he makes them better is up for debate. What certain is there’s a new culture suddenly dawning in Dallas.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy