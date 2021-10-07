CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State to provide landlords with $125 million in rent relief

By Paul Ross
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 5 days ago
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that the state is providing $125 million in rent relief funding to landlords.

The governor's office says the Landlord Rental Assistance Program provides up to 12 months of past-due rent to landlords who are ineligible for the federally funded program because their tenants either declined to complete an application or vacated the residence with arrears.

"Getting pandemic relief money out the door to New Yorkers has been a top priority for my administration since day one," Governor Hochul said. "I am proud that our state's rental assistance program has already provided much needed relief to tens of thousands of New Yorkers, but there are still many small landlords ineligible for that relief because of federal rules who also need our help. This funding is a critical tool to close that gap and help more New Yorkers recover from the pandemic."

Landlords who are eligible must own units leased for at or below 150 percent of fair market rent for their location and must have documented the rental arrears accumulated after March 1, 2020 that are owed by a tenant who either vacated the unit or is declining to participate in the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

Landlords can apply by clicking here .

Comments / 19

Raine Swinyer
5d ago

they need to give the disability disabled people some more money or veterans my money keeps shrinking I'm getting less less leftover cash I got $10 to live on for a whole month where's the money going to those people coming from Afghanistan?

Reply(1)
5
RIP
5d ago

That’s funny because it’s probably around $1 trillion that’s owed to landlords here in New York State alone

Reply(1)
11
OswegoMan
5d ago

TOO LITTLE TOO LATE!!! I personally know 2 people who rent small duplexes that are about to Loose Their Homes! 🤬

Reply
7
