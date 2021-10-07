CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prosecutors charge 18 former NBA players in $4 million health care fraud scheme

By Associated Press
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 5 days ago
NEW YORK — Eighteen former NBA players have been charged with defrauding the league’s health and welfare benefit plan out of about $4 million, according to an indictment Thursday. Federal prosecutors planned a news conference to describe the case that was brought in Manhattan federal court. It wasn’t immediately clear...

