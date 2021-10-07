How to gain strength and build muscle fast: a complete guide to a bigger, stronger you

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Indian mythology is rich with references to the bow (dhanu in Sanskrit), a simple stringed weapon that enables a steady and skilled archer to defeat an enemy. Bow Pose, or Dhanurasana, extends the body back into the shape of a bow as the arms reach back straight and taut, forming the “string” of the pose. Done properly, Dhanurasana is a superb back strengthener that can help vanquish the postural enemy of rounded shoulders. Arching the body backward opens the chest and provides a powerful stretch for the front of the shoulders and the quadriceps—a wonderful antidote to all the time we spend “crunched” forward in daily life. Regular practice of this pose helps keep the spine flexible and counters the tendency to slump forward.

