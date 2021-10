The Defense Department is requiring all 700,000 civilian employees to be fully vaccinated from COVID-19 by no later than Nov. 22. Those getting the Pfizer vaccine must receive their first dose by Oct. 18 and their second dose by Nov. 8. Those getting the Moderna vaccine must receive their first dose by Oct. 11 and their second dose by Nov. 8. Those receiving the one-time Johnson & Johnson shot have until Nov. 8.

