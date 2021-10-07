CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clarksburg, WV

2 women charged after allegedly selling fentanyl to individual working with Greater Harrison Drug Task Force

By WBOY 12 News Staff
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zQkUK_0cK7scrb00

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Two women have been charged after allegedly selling fentanyl to an individual working with the Greater Harrison Drug Task Force.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FQUux_0cK7scrb00
Anna Corsini
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12FKVX_0cK7scrb00
Jenna Ables

On Sept. 21, confidential informants working with the Greater Harrison County Drugs and Violent Crime Task Force performed controlled purchases from two individuals in Clarksburg, according to a criminal complaint.

On that date, the individual met with Anna Corsini, 35; and Jenna Ables, 29, both of Clarksburg, at a residence on Milford Street, officers said.

At that point, the informant “successfully did a controlled purchase of fentanyl,” from Corsini and Ables “in exchange for $50 in recorded United States currency,” according to the complaint.

Corsini and Ables have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail on a $5,000 bond.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 17

you big dummy
5d ago

yea good job task force a whopping 50 score smh. why not be smart and follow them to the dealer wow what a idea.

Reply(6)
11
Passionfruit829
2d ago

$5,000 bond, wow. And selling to an undercover agent.... make this make sense because it seems like anytime I read stories pertaining to fentanyl, the bond is on a no bond status, yes they will definitely be undercover informants, y'all better remember those faces instead of thinking with your male head

Reply(2)
3
Related
WBOY 12 News

2 individuals charged after deputies find drugs while executing search warrant on Tunnelton residence

TUNNELTON, W.Va. — Two individuals have been charged after deputies found drugs while executing a search warrant on a Tunnelton residence. On Oct. 9, deputies with the Preston County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant on a residence in Tunnelton “as a part of an ongoing drug investigation which involved controlled drug buys,” according to […]
TUNNELTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harrison County, WV
Crime & Safety
Clarksburg, WV
Crime & Safety
County
Harrison County, WV
City
Clarksburg, WV
WBOY 12 News

Woman charged after officers find ‘trash and feces’ throughout Fairmont residence with 2-year-old present

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after officers found “trash and feces” throughout a residence with a two-year-old present during a wellbeing check in Fairmont. On Oct. 11, officers with the Fairmont Police Department performed a wellbeing check on a residence in Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint. When officers knocked on the […]
FAIRMONT, WV
WBOY 12 News

2 Michigan individuals charged after troopers find drugs during search of hotel room in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Two Michigan individuals have been charged after troopers found drugs during a search of a hotel room in Fairmont. On Oct. 9, troopers with the Marion County detachment West Virginia State Police were dispatched to Days Inn on Middletown Road in Fairmont in reference to suspicious activity, according to a criminal complaint. […]
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Fentanyl
WBOY 12 News

2 Michigan men charged after deputies find 1 pound of meth during traffic stop in Harrison County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Two Michigan men have been charged after deputies found a pound of methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Harrison County. On Oct. 8, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department performed a traffic stop on a Chevy Equinox with a Florida registration while traveling on W.Va. Rt. 50 in Harrison County, according […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WBOY 12 News

Morgantown Police asks public for help identifying man

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Police Department is asking the public for help identifying an individual. The person pictured is wanted for questioning in regards to a felony assault that took place on Chestnut Ridge Road on Friday, June 25, 2021.  Anyone who has information regarding the identity of this person should contact the Morgantown […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

780
Followers
339
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy