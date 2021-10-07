Goldman Sachs and GIC Sell Japan Renewable Energy Corp to Oil Refining Giant ENEOS Holdings

As natural gas and oil prices increase partially due to global inflation stemming from the massive quantitative easing COVID response from central banks and unprecedented fiscal stimulus, Middle East-based oil sovereign wealth fund coffers are filing up again. This is a sharp reversal from when oil was selling around US$ 20 per barrel. As SWF coffers fill up and mired in a low-yield world, sovereign investors from the Gulf are recycling cash into global infrastructure investments. For example, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) via its Tawreed unit is an investor in the WestConnex concession in Australia. Part of infrastructure that is in demand include renewable energy infrastructure. Some sovereign investors are keen on investing in the climate change energy transition. In some instances, battery-powered renewable projects are starting to compete with fossil fuels to provide some level of on-demand power generation.

