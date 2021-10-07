CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goldman Sachs and GIC Sell Japan Renewable Energy Corp to Oil Refining Giant ENEOS Holdings

 5 days ago

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. is a Japanese petroleum and metals conglomerate headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. ENEOS Holdings is also Japan’s largest oil refiner. Goldman Sachs and Singapore’s GIC Private Limited sold Japan Renewable Energy Corporation to ENEOS Holdings for roughly 200 billion JPY (US$ 1.793 billion). As Japanese public pension funds, banks, and giants like Japan Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) adopt ESG factors and embrace earlier stewardship principles, oil companies in Japan are attempting to offset their carbon emissions. For ENEOS, buying a renewable energy company could be a first step.

TPG Rise Climate and ADQ Invest in Tata Motors New EV Company

Tata Motors formed a new electric vehicles (EV) subsidiary that will require over Rs 16,000 crore of investment in the next five years. TPG Rise Climate, a fund managed by TPG Capital, and Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company PJSC (ADQ) will be investing Rs 7,500 crore (around US$ 1 billion) for an 11% to 15% stake in this subsidiary. This is not spinning out the EV business, but forming a new company. Over the next five years, the EV company will create a portfolio of 10 EVs, according to a Tata Motors statement.
