ProPhorce™ SR – global market leader in tributyrins for animal nutrition – celebrates its 10-year anniversary
This quarter, Global feed additives producer Perstorp, will celebrate 10 years of commercial application of pioneering tributyrins solution ProPhorce™ SR in animal nutrition. ProPhorce™ SR quickly became one of the company's star products to support gut health and performance. The innovative application of the esterification process ensured odorless butyric acid that is released where it is of most benefit to the animals. To mark the occasion, Perstorp is organizing a series of activities to celebrate and commemorate the product’s accomplishments throughout the decade.www.thepoultrysite.com
Comments / 0