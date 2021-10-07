LTE: A new Green Mountain mascot

Indigenous Peoples' Day is an increasingly popular holiday in the United States that was created in reaction to Columbus Day, a national holiday dedicated to celebrating the explorer who led an expeditions to the Americas starting in 1492.Columbus has become a controversial figure, and, as a result, many states and cities have decided to rename the holiday dedicated to him for the people who already lived in the Americas when Columbus and his crews arrived on shore — a population that was enslaved and ultimately killed off en masse.Here’s what you need to know about the renamed national holiday.How...

