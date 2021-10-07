CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LTE: A new Green Mountain mascot

Mascots are symbolic figures adopted by a group to bring them good luck, to promote a sense of teamwork and unity, and to symbolize the attributes that the group aspires to. A stereotype is an oversimplified image or idea of a particular type of person or thing. I believe that, when an image is based on a person’s identity (such as race or gender) rather than their learned skills (such as occupation or achievements) then they are portraying stereotypes – generalizations which cannot be true for all members of that group.

