Men robbed in Aberdeen while trying to buy a Play Station from someone they met online

By WMAR STAFF
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 5 days ago
Two men were robbed in Aberdeen Monday while trying to buy a Play Station from someone they met online.

It happened around 7:30pm in the 100 block of Truman Street.

During the meeting police say the suspect placed a box on the ground.

Once the victims paid, the suspect allegedly pulled a gun from his waistband, racked the slide, and pointed it, before walking away.

He's described as slender, approximately six feet tall, with no facial hair, wearing all black.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at at 410-272-2121.

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

