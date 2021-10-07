CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

If You Have Any of These 16 Cookies at Home, Throw Them Away, FDA Says

By Sarah Crow
Best Life
Best Life
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you love sweets, there are few things more enjoyable than that first bite of a delicious cookie. And while the effects of those treats on your waistline may be your biggest concern when digging into a desert, that may not be the only trouble you find yourself in when satisfying your sweet tooth. A company whose desserts are sold throughout the U.S. has just recalled 16 of its cookies due to the risk they may pose to customers. Read on to discover which treats are being pulled from shelves and what to do if you have them at home.

bestlifeonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Best Life

This Is Where Delta Is About to Surge in the U.S., Virus Experts Say

In July, the U.S. was seeing daily COVID-19 case rates we hadn't seen since the start of the pandemic in the spring of 2020. But throughout the last few months, the Delta variant changed all of that, putting the U.S. back in a vulnerable place with the pandemic. Recently, COVID cases have started to decline in most states while vaccination rates have risen. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), infections have declined by more than 11 percent in the last week, while vaccinations have risen by more than 30 percent in that same timeframe. So now, people in the U.S. are once again hopeful that the pandemic will finally come to an end soon, especially as some experts have said they expect Delta to be the last serious wave. Unfortunately, others have been warning that the Delta surge is not yet over for everyone in the U.S., with some states expected to get the worst of it in the coming months. Read on to find out exactly where Delta is about to hit next.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These 5 Popular Foods Are Disappearing From Shelves Nationwide

After bounding back with a summer surge, experts are once again becoming optimistic that the current decline in COVID-19 case numbers could be the beginning of the end of the pandemic. But even as the tides begin to turn against the virus, some of the disruptions it has caused in the world are still having a significant effect on everyday lives—especially when it comes to shortages of specific essential items. Now, food manufacturers and grocery stores are warning that certain popular foods are disappearing from shelves across the U.S. as lingering supply chain issues make it harder to keep items stocked, CNN Business reports.
RETAIL
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, the FDA Has a Major Booster Update for You

Millions of Pfizer recipients are getting additional shots right now, following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) decision to approve a booster dose of that vaccine for certain groups of people at the end of September. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients have been warned to hold off on seeking out additional shots, however, since the FDA and CDC advisory committees have not yet authorized a booster for either of those two vaccines, nor have they suggested mixing and matching Pfizer with them. The FDA's committee is set to vote on whether or not to approve Moderna's booster proposal on Oct. 14, but the agency just spoke out about Moderna boosters in a new report.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
New York City, NY
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
City
Ohio, NY
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Colorado State
City
Florida, NY
State
Virginia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
New York City, NY
Health
State
California State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
City
Alabama, NY
State
Utah State
Best Life

Major Airlines Are Canceling Tons of Flights Right Now—Here's Why

Talk about a travel nightmare: Southwest Airlines canceled 1,800 flights over the weekend, stranding travelers and creating chaos in airport terminals and for customer service agents across the country, CNBC reports. And although Southwest's cancellations were the most widespread across the industry, it was far from the only airline nixing flights from its schedule. So why did it happen? Here's what we know, and what you should be aware of if you have travel plans in the coming months (yes, holiday flights included).
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

Never Use This One Product to Disinfect Your Home, FDA Warns

Cleaning has been a hot topic throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. In the early days of the pandemic, many people were wiping down their groceries before bringing them inside, removing their clothes at the front door to wash them upon returning home, and stocking up on disinfectants to fend off the virus on high-contact surfaces throughout their homes.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These Nestlé Products Have Just Been Recalled, FDA Says

Whether you're a lover of Kirkland Signature products at Costco, a devotee of Aldi's many private labels, or a fan of classic American brands like Campbell's or Kraft, there's a good change you like to stick with names you know when it comes to grocery shopping. But recently, one well-known brand, the one and only Nestlé, issued a recall over four of its products, which could put consumers at risk. Read on to learn more about the new recall and what you should do if you have any of the affected foods at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

This Is the Hardest Whiskey to Find in the U.S., Experts Say

If you're a true whiskey lover, there's probably a long list of bottles you'd love to get your hands on, but don't know if you ever will. While other spirits like brandies and grappas have become extremely limited in stock due to low crop yields, the "bourbon bro" mentality is a different game entirely. "[They're] absolute animals," says Philadelphia-based wine and spirits specialist Riki Noar. "I really feel for anyone who is genuinely into bourbon and has watched so many bottles go from easy-to-find to unicorn status because of the secondary market and such. I have not seen any wine or other spirit be as sought-after as these bourbons."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Chocolate#Milk Chocolate#The Cookies#Funfetti Fluffa Nutta
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning About the Next COVID Surge

In regards to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is some good news right now: Over 76 percent of eligible Americans have gotten vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC); there are under 100,000 new cases of COVID-19 per day for the first time in more than two months, The New York Times reports; and boosters are being rolled out to keep protection high among the vaccinated. But, according to Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief medical adviser, while things are "certainly going in the right direction," he's warning that it's not time to declare victory yet. In a new interview with Dana Bash on CNN's State of the Union, Fauci said, "Don't just throw your hands up and say it's all over," because another COVID surge could soon come.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

Never Store Your Eggs in This Part of Your Fridge, Experts Say

Packed with plenty of protein, vitamins, and minerals, eggs are a healthy, filling, and inexpensive addition to any diet. But experts warn that storing them improperly can lead not only to spoilage, but may make you susceptible to serious illness. Eating eggs that have quietly gone bad can lead to food poisoning and other foodborne maladies, including Salmonella poisoning. That's why experts are sounding the alarm about a common mistake people make with their egg storage. Read on to find out which food storage habit could be upping your chances of spoilage, and where to safely store your eggs instead.
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

Walmart Is Pulling This One Food From All of Its Stores Immediately, FDA Says

About 42 percent of Americans visit Walmart in person or online at least once a week, many of whom are buying groceries, the retailer reports. And if you're one of them, and you've already done your shopping at Walmart this week, there's a new recall announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that you need to know about. One food product that was distributed nationally to Walmart stores and sold via its website is being recalled because of its levels of arsenic. To find out if you bought the recalled item in your Walmart haul recently, and what to do if so, read on.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Best Life

Keeping This in Your Yard Could Be Attracting Rats, Officials Warn

While few people are eager to find a steady stream of roaches, ants, or spiders making themselves at home in their yard, there are few pests that inspire the same level of disgust as rats—and with good reason. Not only do they frequently make their way into homes, nestling in storage boxes, gnawing through electrical wires, or eating your food, they're also capable of transmitting a number of diseases to humans. Rats are known carriers of everything from salmonellosis to plague, potentially making those who come into contact with them seriously ill, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Best Life

Walmart, Target, and More Major Stores Are Pulling This One Food From Shelves

When you're grocery shopping at your local big box store or supermarket, a few factors likely determine whether or not you make a purchase. You may compare prices, look at nutrition information, or perhaps you simply find yourself won over by a product's new and improved packaging. Unfortunately, if you've recently purchased one particular food from Walmart, Target, or a number of other nationwide retailers, you may want to take safety into account, too. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced the recall of a popular snack item that was sold throughout the U.S. due to the risk it may pose to customers. Read on to find out if you purchased this food and what to do if you have it at home.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Eat This Kind of Cheese, Says Mayo Clinic

There's no denying it: however young you may look or feel at heart, aging is not without its own set of challenges. And while some of them make their presence known—those pesky new aches and pains, for instance—others can be far more subtle, and unfortunately far more dangerous. If you're over the age of 65, this may mean adopting important changes in your wellness plan, including your diet. In particular, experts say that there's one kind of cheese that may put you at serious risk of food-borne illness as a senior, despite being perfectly safe for those under 65. Read on to find out which type of cheese to avoid, and the one way you can still safely enjoy it!
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

The 5 Drinks Bartenders Say They Hate to Make the Most

Generally speaking, most bartenders are more than happy to build any drink that'll make a guest happy. But, like any other job—no matter how much someone enjoys what they do—there are things that just get under their skin once in a while. When behind the stick, every bartender faces the inevitable during any given shift: a soul-crushing drink order that leaves any seasoned pro feeling disheartened and forced to smile through the pain. It's important to remember that in an industry centered around service, hospitality workers are still human, and parameters of common sense should be kept in mind when ordering. To help steer you in the right direction—and away from the wrong one—Best Life asked five veteran bartenders to share their most-dreaded drink orders, and here's what they had to say.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

This State Has the Worst Traffic in the U.S., According to Data

Is there anything worse than getting stuck in traffic when you're rushing to get somewhere? Of course, a traffic jam can happen anywhere, but anyone who has spent enough time on the road knows that some cities and states have it much worse than others. To find out where traffic is usually totally valid and not just an excuse for being late, Best Life consulted a 2021 report from TRIP, a nonprofit that researches transportation trends and needs, to determine which state has the worst traffic in the U.S.
TRAFFIC
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, These Are the 3 Reasons to Wait for a Booster

Booster shots are already being administered across the country and hundreds of thousands have either received a third dose already or scheduled an upcoming appointment to get it. But the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have only authorized additional shots for certain groups of people who received the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago. The FDA isn't set to consider a Moderna booster dose until Oct. 14. And while you might be able to talk some providers into an additional shot of Moderna, despite them not being authorized to do so, virus experts say there are legitimate reasons why you should wait.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Pfizer Just Made Another Major Announcement About Its Vaccine

While there are three COVID vaccines available for use in the U.S., it's clear that Pfizer's vaccine has experienced the most developments in the last year. In May, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) voted to authorize Pfizer's vaccine for use in people ages 12 to 15, making it the only vaccine available for teens. Then in Aug. 2021, Pfizer became the first—and so far only—vaccine to gain full approval from the FDA, cementing its place in the medical community. Now, Pfizer's manufacturer has just announced the next step for its vaccine.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

The Newest Shortage May Ruin Your Holiday, Experts Warn

For many of us, Halloween is a month-long holiday that starts the moment the clock strikes midnight on Oct. 1. Festive folks across the country are already getting their homes ready for the spooky season, decorating their spaces with skeletons and ghosts, queuing up the Halloween movies, and stocking up on their trick-or-treating candies. Unfortunately, one shortage is threatening to ruin festive plans already. Read on to find out what product is in limited supply at the worst time possible for the holiday.
ECONOMY
Best Life

If You Have This Popular TV Provider, You've Just Lost 64 Major Channels

Sitting down in front of the TV with an episode of your favorite show can be one of life's great comforts. But depending on which service you use to get access to the airwaves, you might be out of luck for the time being. That's because one popular TV provider just lost 64 major channels across the U.S. Read on to see which networks are no longer available for millions of viewers.
TV & VIDEOS
Best Life

Best Life

New York City, NY
97K+
Followers
6K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

Best Life is your home for expert news and tips on health, aging, relationships, humor, style, culture, and travel—everything you need to live your best life!

 https://bestlifeonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy