MADISON - The borough is embarking on a $2 million project to launch a new radio system to be used by town departments, utilities and first responder agencies. The “trunked” radio system will allow all borough departments, and possibly the schools, to communicate with each other during emergencies. The departments currently operate on different radio bands in a nearly 30-year-old system that officials say has reached the end of its useful life.

MADISON, NJ ・ 14 DAYS AGO