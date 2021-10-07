CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

InstaMart, the World’s First AI Marketplace for AI Apps & Services is Launched

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInstaMart, the world’s first AI marketplace, launched on 1st of October 2021, brings in a new platform for trading of AI apps, AI models, AI services and AI Learnings. Aparajeeta Das, the founder of InstaMart, a serial business owner, says that with InstaMart, businesses can search and find suitable AI apps & services with reviews and recommendations for their businesses’ needs under one roof. The AI apps category in InstaMart contains apps like chatbots, ML enabled analytical solutions, semantic search engines, AI/ML solutions, auto description writers, automated SEO, and a lot more.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
eWeek

Zoomtopia 2021: AI and Video to Power Digital Healthcare, Financial Services

At the recent Zoomtopia event, the company touted its ability to power digital healthcare and financial services. Zoom already integrates with popular electronic health record (EHR) systems, such as Epic. This allowed the company to quickly shift to telehealth at the start of COVID-19. People were comfortable using Zoom to video chat with family, friends, and co-workers, so the transition was fairly seamless when it came to delivering virtual care to patients via Zoom, Bill Shickolovich, the company’s CIO advisor of healthcare, said during a keynote address at the Zoomtopia event.
TECHNOLOGY
siliconangle.com

Opsani champions AI-driven, solution-focused approach to cloud app management

Organizations that run most (or even any) of their applications or operations on the cloud always strive for scalability, cost efficiency, reliability, ease of use and value delivery. These key goals aren’t always entirely met, however, due to a variety of reasons within and without the organization’s cloud environment. Hence,...
COMPUTERS
martechseries.com

Data and AI Consultancy Mesh-AI Launches with $30m Funding from Columbia Capital

Data and AI Consultancy Mesh-AI is launched with $30m in funding from Columbia Capital, with ambitious plans to grow and scale globally at an unprecedented pace. Enterprises are rightly in pursuit of the promise of big data: democratised access to real-time insights into their customers, their products and their business.
BUSINESS
dornob.com

Lumina: World’s First AI-Powered Webcam Brings Hollywood Effects to Your Zoom Calls

Life is lived largely online these days, especially with the rise of Zoom calls for business and educational purposes. Everyone wants to make a stellar first impression on such calls, but the limits of today’s webcams can make it hard to be seen in a good light. Enter the Lumina 4K Webcam, an AI-powered device that claims to make you look great on every call.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World#Ai#Search Engines#Marketplaces#Apps#Instamart#First Ai Marketplace#Ai Apps Services#Ai Learnings#Seo#Marketing Technology News#Martech Interview#Stackla Enterprises#Thirdeye Data
martechseries.com

Axis Technical Group Launches AI-based Smart Data Extraction Service

Subscription service leverages artificial intelligence with the firm’s industry knowledge and data extraction expertise to deliver more accurate results in one-tenth the timeframe. Axis Technical Group, the company that helps clients align their path to growth, announced the availability of Axis Smart Data Extraction™ for Land and Title documents. This...
SOFTWARE
VentureBeat

Scale AI launches rapid data-labeling service

Amid the boom of AI in application building, companies face a significant data-labeling problem, especially when it comes to labeling images or other media content they want to train deep learning algorithms on. Today data-labeling and infrastructure provider Scale AI launched a service called Scale Rapid that aims to solve...
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Deepbrain AI Launches Saas-Based AI Studios, Delivering An Innovative, Cost-Effective Way To Build AI Human Models For Customers Globally

New solution offers over 30 AI models in various languages, including English, Korean, Chinese and Japanese with additional languages to follow. Deepbrain AI, a company specializing in real-time artificial intelligence (AI) and a member of Born2Global Centre, announced the launch of its AI Studios SaaS solution, an innovative video production tool that produces videos with AI Humans without the need to film in-person or employ real people.
SOFTWARE
siliconangle.com

Microsoft’s AI-powered Translator service now supports 100+ languages and dialects

Microsoft Corp. today added support for 12 languages and dialects to the Translator service in its Azure public cloud, which uses artificial intelligence to translate text automatically. The languages and dialects that Microsoft has added are Bashkir, Dhivehi, Georgian, Kyrgyz, Macedonian, Mongolian (Cyrillic), Mongolian (Traditional), Tatar, Tibetan, Turkmen, Uyghur and...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
martechseries.com

Modus complements its Information Governance Solution offerings with Haystac’s AI-Powered Enterprise-Grade Content Analytics Platform

Modus is thrilled to announce a multifaceted partnership with Haystac, the Content Intelligence Company™, and developer of Indago™, a “true” AI content analytics platform for unstructured data and scanned image classification. “Indago™ uniquely complements Modus’ Information Governance and eDiscovery Solutions while also increasing a comprehensive portfolio of data management solutions.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Quantum Announces New Collaboration and Remote Editing Solution for Adobe Premiere Pro Users

Integrated solution addresses the challenges of remote workflow editing and collaboration for large creative teams seeking maximum productivity. Quantum Corporation announced the immediate availability of the Quantum Collaborative Workflow Solution powered by CatDVTM. This solution was designed specifically for Adobe® Premiere® Pro users to address the challenges of remote workflow editing and collaboration for large creative teams seeking maximum productivity. The turnkey solution is the result of months of testing and tuning to ensure that Adobe Premiere Pro customers receive a completely integrated, Quantum-tested and supported solution.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

MarTech Interview with Leon Zemel, Chief Product Officer at Kubient

MarTech Series caught up with Leon Zemel, Chief Product Officer at Kubient to talk about the increasing incidence of ad fraud in today’s digital marketplace and how newer adtech solutions will help solve growing advertiser challenges despite it:. ______. Welcome to this MarTech Series chat Leon, we’d love to hear...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Denodo Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program to Expedite Sales Cycle of the Denodo Platform Running on AWS

Denodo, a leading data virtualization solution provider, today announced that it has been accepted into the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners who provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The program helps Partners drive new business and accelerate sales cycles by connecting the participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

urLive Launches Customer Engagement Platform to Transform the Online Customer Experience

New service provides online customers with one-click video access to a brand’s sales and support agents. urLive Software Inc., a cloud-based communication services provider today announced the launch of the urLive Customer Engagement Platform™. The next generation customer engagement platform empowers businesses to connect online customers with their sales and support teams instantly and simply using live video.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Friendable Announces Initial Kickoff of Digital Advertising and Social Media Campaigns for Its Fan Pass Livestream Artist Platform

Campaigns began testing on Facebook and other networks that align with the Company’s target user demographics, designed to focus on artist acquisition and genre diversity. Friendable Inc., a mobile technology and marketing company, is pleased to announce the official launch of its digital advertising and social media campaigns, aimed at attracting artists across various music genres.
INTERNET
martechseries.com

RingCentral Announces RingCentral Rise™, a Strategic and Secure Communications Platform Designed for Service Providers Around the World

Service providers now have access to Resources, Innovation, System integration, and Experiences (Rise) from RingCentral that offers unique, co-branded unified cloud communications for their customers. Highlights of RingCentral Rise:. Enables service providers to on-board new customers rapidly and accelerates cloud transformation by providing a comprehensive go-to-market solution. Extends RingCentral’s cloud...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Contentful and Conscia Partner and Launch Unify, a Multi-Space Orchestration Solution for Personalization and Headless Commerce

Conscia, the Toronto-based Content Intelligence Platform, has announced a partnership with Contentful, the leading content platform for digital-first business, coinciding with the launch of the Unify app. Purpose-built for new and existing Contentful customers, the Unify application joins together content from multiple Contentful spaces and other applications, and provides a unified API response for front-ends to consume, thereby enabling a composable architecture for all digital channels.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Elevatus Surpasses One Million Video Assessments Completed Worldwide

Elevatus, the provider of the most comprehensive AI technology, today announced it has successfully delivered 1 million video assessments to date for its clients. This key milestone marks Elevatus’ salient growth, just two months after announcing its annual revenue growth of 200% in 2021 vs 2020. This achievement also illustrates the rapid adoption and implementation of video assessments worldwide.
COMPUTERS
martechseries.com

Avature Launches Full Range of Integrated WeChat Recruitment Marketing Capabilities to Transform How Organizations Connect with Professionals in China

Avature, a leading enterprise SaaS platform for talent acquisition and talent management, announces the launch of a full suite of recruitment marketing capabilities for WeChat. The new offering gives Avature customers access to features aimed at boosting their social reach to the 1.2 billion active monthly users of the leading social messaging app, improving candidate engagement in increasingly competitive employment markets throughout Asia.
INTERNET
martechseries.com

PrivaceraCloud 4.0 Enables Groundbreaking Governed Data Sharing Across the Open Cloud

New distributed user management framework and data domains enable enterprises to easily and securely share data with customers, partners, and suppliers. Privacera, the unified data access governance leader founded by the creators of Apache Ranger™, today announced the general availability of PrivaceraCloud 4.0, marking an industry-disrupting milestone in data governance and security. The offering sets a new benchmark in data access governance by enabling enterprises to securely and rapidly exchange data– both inside and outside organizational boundaries– with a unified interface to govern and enforce fine-grained data permissions and policies. The company was recently acknowledged for its data governance capabilities having been named the most innovative platform as evaluated by GigaOm Radar for Data Governance Solutions.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Plume Raises $300 Million to Upend Communications Services with AI

— With more than 1.2 billion devices managed in over 35 million homes and small businesses, Plume cements its position as the cloud controller of the world’s largest software-defined network (SDN) — Plume®, the personalized communications services pioneer, today announced that it has closed $300 million in a new round...
SMALL BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy