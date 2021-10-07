InstaMart, the World’s First AI Marketplace for AI Apps & Services is Launched
InstaMart, the world’s first AI marketplace, launched on 1st of October 2021, brings in a new platform for trading of AI apps, AI models, AI services and AI Learnings. Aparajeeta Das, the founder of InstaMart, a serial business owner, says that with InstaMart, businesses can search and find suitable AI apps & services with reviews and recommendations for their businesses’ needs under one roof. The AI apps category in InstaMart contains apps like chatbots, ML enabled analytical solutions, semantic search engines, AI/ML solutions, auto description writers, automated SEO, and a lot more.martechseries.com
