In this era of player empowerment across the NBA, chalk one up for management. And I write that not to neccessarily dunk all over the loser in this situation—Kyrie Irving—but more precisely applaud the front office of the Nets for ending the crazy double-standard it had set for one of its three superstars. In a reversal of course Tuesday, after a few weeks of pledging support for his outlier stance despite the fact it could cost Brooklyn the services of an extremely valuable player for over half of the season, the Nets told Irving he had to go away until he does his part.

NBA ・ 8 HOURS AGO