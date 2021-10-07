CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Petite Maman’ is a Tender Fairytale, and a Beautiful Follow-Up to ‘Portrait of a Lady on Fire’

By Siddhant Adlakha
Cover picture for the articlePetite Maman, Céline Sciamma’s follow-up to Portrait of a Lady on Fire, is a sweet, fantastical bedtime story. While the plot is on full display in the trailer, it’s best experienced alongside eight-year-old protagonist Nelly (Joséphine Sanz), a girl caught in a quiet domestic whirlwind that, though never outright ugly, pushes her to ask thoughtful questions about her parents as she begins a blissful new friendship with a girl her age. Nothing in the film reasonably constitutes a spoiler—this review mentions the basic premise—but each new detail, down to its ingenious casting, is a delightful discovery. Despite its simple, rustic settings and its mere 72-minute runtime, it feels winding and enormous in emotional scope, as it spins a tender tale about a child’s conception of an adult’s inner life.

Helen Frankenthaler
Céline Sciamma
Nelly
