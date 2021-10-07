‘Petite Maman’ is a Tender Fairytale, and a Beautiful Follow-Up to ‘Portrait of a Lady on Fire’

As the New York Film Festival wrapped late last weekend, the bulk of the fall film festival season has now come to a close after a dizzying few weeks that saw Venice, Telluride, Toronto, and New York roll out in somewhat normal fashion. While some of this year’s festival lineups were understandably truncated (most notably, TIFF) and some of the buzziest titles arrived at events with distribution already in hand (as was the case with many of the biggest titles at Venice and NYFF), a number of hot titles are still looking for homes. These films include some of IndieWire’s favorites...

MOVIES ・ 12 HOURS AGO