Columbus Day Parade returns to Little Italy

The Columbus Day Parade is returning to the streets of Cleveland’s Little Italy neighborhood on Monday, Oct. 11.

The parade is coming back after a 2020 hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. It will feature elaborate floats, marching bands, local artifacts and city leaders.

The parade will begin at noon and it will be held along Mayfield and Murray Hill roads.

After the parade, attendees are encouraged to visit the newly opened Italian American Museum of Cleveland.

Mass will be held prior to the parade at Holy Rosary Church on Mayfield Road at 10 a.m.

Cleveland’s Columbus Day Parade and related celebrations date back to 1920 when several Italian American enclaves across the city paid homage to the 15th-Century Italian explorer.

Following World War II, the parade was held downtown before moving to Little Italy in 2003.

“Columbus’s journey launched 500 years of immigration to America, attracting peoples from throughout the world seeking a better life for their families — this is the spirit we champion and are fighting to preserve, and this is what the Columbus’ parades and statues stand for,” said ISDA National President and Greater Cleveland Columbus Day Chairman Basil M. Russo, in a news release.

RELATED: The Italian American Museum of Cleveland opening in Little Italy

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.