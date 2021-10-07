CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Zebras escape from suburban Chicago pumpkin farm, snarling traffic

By Associated Press
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W6nvf_0cK7pfcP00

PINGREE GROVE, Ill. (AP) — Two zebras that escaped from a suburban Chicago pumpkin farm had travelers on a state highway doing double takes as the exotic animals hit the road during their brief taste of freedom.

The young male and female zebras escaped Sunday from a pen inside an indoor zoo at Goebbert’s Pumpkin Patch and Apple Orchard in Pingree Grove. They crossed Route 47 several times and wandered through farm fields in the northwest Chicago suburb.

Illinois State Police were called due to the ensuring chase being near Interstate 90, The Daily Herald reported. Other police agencies also joined the pursuit of the striped escapees.

A passenger in a car filmed the animals running into a field and posted the video on TikTok. “They look like zebras. They got stripes. They are!” the driver exclaims in the video.

Kane County Undersheriff Pat Gengler said police blocked traffic several times in the area, worried that cars would strike the zebras or gawking motorists would get in accidents.

After about two hours, workers with the pumpkin patch and the zoo tracked down the animals on all-terrain vehicles and captured both of them. The zebras, which are supplied to the pumpkin patch by another business, were not injured during the pursuit.

“It was pretty exciting for a while. It was all hands on deck,” said Jacob Goebbert, a farm employee.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Food Lion employee stabbed in Winston-Salem, taken to hospital

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Food Lion employee was taken to the hospital on Monday night after a stabbing, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. The stabbing happened shortly before 7 p.m. at the Food Lion on North Point Boulevard. Winston-Salem police said a suspect came into the Food Lion holding a knife and confronted […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pingree Grove, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Pingree Grove, IL
Pets & Animals
Chicago, IL
Pets & Animals
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Pets & Animals
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
Pingree Grove, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Pingree Grove, IL
FOX8 News

Clerk shot at High Point convenience store home from rehab

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) –A store clerk is sharing his story for the first time publicly after being shot inside a High Point convenience store.   We first brought you this story in July when a suspect fired several shots at an Apple Tree Grocery convenience store worker.     The victim, Awais Athar, is now back […]
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

Interactive Map: These are the top Halloween costumes in each state! And what’s popular in 2021?

(WGHP) — If you’re still trying to figure out what you’re going to dress as for Halloween, you’re not alone. Google resurrected its “Frightgeist” tool once again to explore the latest Halloween trends for 2021 and released the state-by-state data for September 2020. Last year's breakdown includes plenty of trendy topics like Harley Quinn, Fortnight, […]
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zebras#Suburban Chicago#Pumpkin Patch#Ap#Apple Orchard#The Daily Herald#Tiktok#Wghp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
FOX8 News

A friendly girl is looking for a yard to call her own!

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A super active girl is looking for her forever home! Betsy is a 4-year-old Labrador/Border Collie Mix. She’s a sweet, friendly girl who loves everyone she meets. She would do great with an active family who likes to go on trips or someone who has a fenced-in backyard where she’s […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

1K+
Followers
305
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy