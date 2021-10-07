PISMO BEACH, Calif. - Authorities in San Luis Obispo County have responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Highway 101 northbound at 4th Street. CALFire SLO says the crash involves seven vehicles.

One patient has suffered moderate injuries, according to fire officials.

Traffic in the area is backed up past Arroyo Grande. The California Highway Patrol is asking drivers to use caution in the area while they clean up the wreck and investigate.

https://twitter.com/CALFIRE_SLO/status/1446126607987404818?s=20

The post Seven-car crash in Pismo Beach leads to significant traffic delays on Hwy 101 appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .