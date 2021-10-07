Nikki Fried releases school mask information that she says shows mandates work

With Florida’s Board of Education threatening severe penalties for districts with mask requirements, Nikki Fried, a Democratic candidate for governor, released information that she says shows districts with mask mandates imposed at the start of the school year had fewer COVID-19 cases per capita among students than those without the requirements.

Agriculture Commissioner Fried said Gov. Ron DeSantis has not disclosed COVID-19 school data so she compiled it herself to show that masks work in the fight against COVID in schools.

The information she directed her department to compile, Fried said at a Thursday morning news briefing, shows that during the peak of the delta wave, requiring masks in schools protected children: There were 3½ times more student COVID-19 cases per capita in school districts without mask requirements than school districts requiring masks, she said.

Neither the Florida Department of Health nor the Florida Board of Education has created a statewide dashboard to track coronavirus cases in public schools. Fried’s department gathered the information from 33 school districts that provide publicly accessible COVID-19 data dashboards for all active weeks of the 2021-22 school year. The data has not been independently verified.

“We looked at the numbers several different ways, and in every case, kids were better off in school districts that required masks than school districts that did not,” Fried said.

The districts without mandatory mask requirements implemented any time during the school year had twice the COVID-19 student cases of the school districts that had requirements, she found.

“This is indisputable evidence that masks work and kids are safer, and districts that required masks had lower cases per capita than those that did not,” she said. “These masks aren’t just protecting kids’ health. They are keeping working families on the job and contributing to local economies still making a comeback.”

The governor’s press secretary, Christine Pushaw, disputed the information and said the school dashboard numbers Fried used aren’t verified and what she presented “is a misrepresentation of certain Florida data that she cherry picked.“

Pushaw cited other statistics, saying that the state Department of Health data on pediatric case rates in different counties shows no significant difference between forced masking and mask optional districts on pediatric cases across counties. “The magnitude of decline in COVID-19 infection rate among children 5 to 17 has shown no statistically significant difference when comparing districts with and without mask mandates,” she said.

Fried’s news briefing came hours before the state’s Department of Education meeting in which the board voted to punish for districts enforcing mask mandates . DeSantis issued an executive order in July requiring all state school districts make “masks optional.” Some districts, including all three in South Florida, have implemented requirements anyway. Palm Beach County voted Wednesday to make masks optional when COVID-19 cases decrease and children can be vaccinated.

Later Thursday, the Florida Department of Health issued a news release stating that Fried released “misinformation regarding school data that lacks epidemiological accuracy and credibility.” Health officials said Fried made several calculation errors, including a critical error in the estimate of average cases per capita, which were then used as the basis for her analysis.

Throughout the pandemic, media organizations, including the Sun Sentinel , have urged state health officials to provide detailed information about COVID in Florida. The state’s resistance has lead to lawsuits from the media and Florida Democrats.

Mask mandates at schools have been a political flashpoint across the U.S. Some parents vigorously opposed forcing students to wear masks in the classroom, while others counter that it’s the best way to slow the spread and keep this unvaccinated population protected. So far, the COVID vaccine has been authorized only for children 12 and older.

As of this week, children make up more than a quarter of new COVID-19 cases nationwide, and fewer than half of eligible kids 12 and older are fully vaccinated. In Florida, children make up more than a half-million cases statewide and 54% of eligible kids are fully vaccinated.

Nationally, 25 states have no mask policy in place for schoolchildren. Texas, Arizona, and Oklahoma are among states that have prohibited mask mandates at schools, according to a review of states’ policies by US News & World Report. In Texas, the top five districts with the lowest percentage of cases per capita require students and staff to wear masks, according to KXAN news station in Texas. However, KXAN found that not all the districts requiring masks had the lowest rate of cases.

Eight school districts, including all three in South Florida, received financial penalties Thursday from the Board of Education for violating state rules that say parents must be able to choose whether their kids wear masks.

Sun Sentinel health reporter Cindy Goodman can be reached at cgoodman@sunsentinel.com .