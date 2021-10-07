CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Edmund Burke wouldn't recognize evangelicals' vaccine resistance as conservatism

By Stephanie Martin 
Washington Post
 5 days ago

(RNS) — In the nearly 10 months since COVID-19 vaccines were made available to the public, white evangelicals have been more opposed than any other group in American society to taking the shot, with more than 20% — at least 13 million people — refusing the vaccination, according to a study by the Kaiser Family Foundation.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
hillsdalecollegian.com

Classical liberals discuss conservatism’s viability

Chairman and Associate Professor of Economics Charles Steele explained why conservatism is no longer viable at a meeting of the Hillsdale College Classical Liberal Organization on Sept. 30. “Is conservatism viable? No. OK great, well why not?”. Steele began his presentation with a meme portraying a Republican in the year...
HILLSDALE, MI
texasstandard.org

Why evangelical vaccination rates might look different under a former ‘patron saint of conservatism’

Evangelicals are reportedly among the least likely to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Southern Methodist University associate professor Stephanie Martin attributes that to current understandings of conservatism, which are often also linked with notions about economic and individual liberties. Martin says before Ronald Reagan helped redefine conservatism in the 1980s,...
RELIGION
Washington Post

Survey: 'Great replacement' belief correlates with Christian nationalist views

(RNS) — An often repeated element of Christian nationalism — an ideology with a range of expressions and increasingly vocal supporters — is a belief in America’s divine origins. The United States, proponents insist, is meant to be a “city on a hill” which God intends as a blessing and example for the world.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Edmund Burke
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Jesus
Person
Milton Friedman
MSNBC

Republicans scramble to rewrite history on Trump's jobs record

Republican Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania recently argued that he saw "the strongest economy" of his lifetime during Donald Trump's presidency. The GOP senator added, "That's just an indisputable fact." In reality, it's neither indisputable nor a fact, but quite a few Republicans are pushing a similar line. Sen. Chuck...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
outreachmagazine.com

Don’t Overcomplicate Evangelism

The unbelievers who show up at church are there because someone invited them outside the walls of the church. I like the movie Field of Dreams, but it’s a terrible evangelism strategy for church planters. Most unbelievers have no interest in joining you this Sunday. Simply offering a “good product”...
RELIGION
Fox News

'Hannity' on Trump's stance on debt ceiling extension

This is a rush transcript of "Hannity" on October 7, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: And welcome to HANNITY. And tonight, we begin with a FOX News alert. The 45th president of the United States, Donald Trump, will be here in just a moment.
POTUS
Washington Post

Too many Republicans misunderstand Reagan’s legacy

Republicans debating what they should stand for often invoke Ronald Reagan as the ideal standard-bearer for the party. It’s a shame, then, that so many of them misunderstand the man. Reagan’s legacy is often articulated as a simple, policy-focused creed. Former Wisconsin governor Scott Walker immediately summarized that creed during...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Conservatism#Evangelical#Church Service#American#Calvary Church#Christians#The Republican Party#Irish
Washington Post

Latino Catholics are among the most vaccinated religious groups. Here’s why.

(RNS) — Throughout the different stages of the pandemic, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mecca — a largely Latino migrant town in Southern California’s Coachella Valley — distributed face masks and food, hosted COVID-19 tests and advocated for the vaccine as soon as it became available. The Rev....
RELIGION
nickiswift.com

Omarosa Predicts This Will Be The Reason Trump Won't Be Able To Run In 2024

Since her debut as a contender in the first season of "The Apprentice" in 2004, Omarosa Manigault Newman has been a divisive figure in the Trump-iverse. Omarosa, who is also largely known by her mononym, was intrinsically tied to her former television mentor for over a decade, first as a recurring "Apprentice" contestant, and later as a White House aide under his presidency. But business partnerships sometimes end abruptly, and so did Trump's and Omarosa's. It was unequivocally severed in December 2017, after Omarosa was fired for the alleged misuse of a government car and "integrity" issues, as The New York Times reported in 2018. (She denied these claims.)
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Trump's second term in exile means he can't run again

Regarding "3 GOP prospects for 2024 criticize Biden at political event" (Sept. 12): I don’t understand the speculation as to whether Donald Trump will run for president again in 2024. Since his supporters insist he won the 2020 election, that means Trump is serving his second term in exile. So he will be ineligible under the U.S. Constitution to seek a third term.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

James Carville: 'Trump's in legal trouble. Don't kid yourself.'

As Democrats try to to get the Biden agenda passed on Capitol Hill, Republicans could soon be dealing with Donald Trump's legal issues. What is the likelihood Trump is in genuine legal trouble? James Carville and Mark McKinnon discuss.Oct. 8, 2021.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Public Health
Fox News

Bill Maher says US-Mexico border crisis may be Democrats' 'Achilles' heel' come election time

"Real Time" host Bill Maher sounded the alarm Friday, railing against Democrats for lacking a plan to address the border crisis. During the show's panel discussion, Maher began by citing statistics showing 200,000 border crossings occurred in July, the highest in 21 years, and that "three in 10 of them" were not just from Mexico and Central America but "from around the world."
IMMIGRATION
Washington Post

The Trump nightmare looms again

It is increasingly evident that the nightmare prospect of American politics — unified Republican control of the federal government in the hands of a reelected, empowered Donald Trump in 2025 — is also the likely outcome. Why this is a nightmare should be clear enough. Every new tranche of information...
POTUS
Primetimer

Jon Stewart admits he was wrong to not take Donald Trump's presidential candidacy seriously on The Daily Show

Trump announced his presidential candidacy on June 16, 2015, giving Stewart's Daily Show about six weeks to cover it before his signing off on Aug. 6, 2015. Back then, Stewart called Trump's candidacy "a gift from heaven." “Thank you Donald, thank you Donald Trump, for making my last six weeks my best six weeks,” he said. “He is putting me in some kind of comedy hospice where all I’m getting is just straight morphine.” Stewart went on to call Trump’s announcement speech “the most beautifully ridiculous jibber-jabber ever to pour from the mouth of a batshit billionaire,” also cracking that “America’s id is running for president!” In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Stewart admitted his treatment of Trump was, in retrospect, wrong. “What I missed there is that his certainty, his ridiculousness, his shamelessness is what made him dangerous,” he said. “I thought it made him a buffoon, and I thought that’s what would disqualify him. What it did is made him the perfect vessel.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy