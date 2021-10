What do we want? Serpent justice! When do we want it? Wednesday night, 8/7c!. For the past five seasons, Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos) has been the Grand Poobah of Sucking on Riverdale. From constantly calling daughter Veronica (Camila Mendes) “mija” even when she’s suing him to his bonkers obsession with destroying Archie (KJ Apa) that went as far as stepping into the ring to beat up a teenager, the drug-dealing, prison-owning, steam room-flexing mobster is just the worst.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO