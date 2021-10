Cooler, more seasonal weather is moving into Minnesota this week, but our recent warm weather has confused some plants across the state. Fall in Minnesota is famous for its sunny days, crisp cool nights, changing leaves, frost, pumpkin spice, apple picking, pumpkin patches and more. But it's usually NOT known for spring plants blooming-- except for this year, that is. (This also means a TON of boxelder bugs, too-- click HERE to see what you can do about them!)

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO