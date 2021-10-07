The Best Aprons for Every Household Task

If not protected, patio furniture doesn’t always last long. Colors fade, wood rots and metal rusts. For as much of an investment as patio furniture is — especially matching sets — it’s frustrating to spend a lot on something that doesn’t last, but it actually can if correctly covered. Patio covers are essential to extending the life of outdoor furniture, cushions, grills, fire pits and even swings and hammocks. For a perfect fit, some brands such as Pottery Barn make matching custom covers for patio furniture, but if you already have pieces that need protection against the elements, we’ve rounded up the best covers for every kind of patio piece, from grills to chaise lounges to sectionals. Take a look at these top-rated picks below and start protecting your patio furniture.

