YikYak: Innocent Fun or Cyberbully Central?

What’s the last app you opened on your phone? Was it YikYak? Yeah, me too. Students from Gaines all the way to the townies and back are writing anonymously about what they’re seeing, hearing, and feeling at any given moment throughout the day. My favorite messages include complaints about the Get App being more annoying than Beta setting off fireworks at 3 am, and general comments about SLU wildlife. YikYak, for those of you who don’t know, is an app in which users can submit anonymous comments on a feed to those who are within their “herd,” or those around them. Coming from a kid who liked randomly Airdropping pictures to people in high school, this app fuels my need to create chaos without serious consequences that I would otherwise lack daily.