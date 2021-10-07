CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cat Power Sings Frank Ocean to Announce New Covers Album

By Justin Curto
Cover picture for the articleCovers are part of the deal with Cat Power, the musical project of singer-songwriter Chan Marshall. She has reinvented songs in her live shows and on her albums since the beginning of her career; most recently, she performed Rihanna’s “Stay” on her 2018 album, Wanderer. She has even released multiple covers projects, including her 1995 EP, Undercover, and two full albums, 2000’s The Covers Record and 2008’s Jukebox. Now, Marshall is readying her third album of covers, simply titled Covers, to be released January 14. She announced the album on The Late Late Show With James Corden before performing her take on Frank Ocean’s “Bad Religion.” “I had an incident like 20 years ago in New York one night,” she told Corden. “It was super-frightening, and years later, the first time I heard this song, it was as if he was there in the cab when this event happened to me.”

