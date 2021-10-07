CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SIN LA HABANA by Kaveh Nabatian awarded Best Canadian Film at VIFF

By Press Release
orcasound.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSin La Habana by Kaveh Nabatian won the award for Best Canadian Film at the Vancouver International Film Festival (VIFF). Here is what the jury, made up of Lyana Patrick, Pascal Plante and Madeleine Sims-Fewer, had to say about the film: “For its perfect balance between visual experimentation and narrative proficiency. For its rich gallery of complex characters, flawed yet profoundly endearing, looking for love and belonging in the context of a disorienting change of scene – between sunshine and snow. For its timely commentary on fragile masculinity. And finally, for its fresh take on a simple but extremely relevant story that resonates within our globalized contemporary world, the award for the Best Canadian Film goes to Sin La Habana by Kaveh Nabatian.”

