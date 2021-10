KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County officials announced plans to make improvements to the fishing piers at Concord Park, making it safer and more accessible. According to a release from the Knox County Engineering and Public Works Department, access points to the pier will be reconfigured to improve safety and accessibility. They said the roadway to the dock would be widened around 20 feet inside of the park.

KNOX COUNTY, TN ・ 7 HOURS AGO