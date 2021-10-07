CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Baby Davis, Tony Allen among ex-NBA players arrested on fraud charges

By Steve DelVecchio
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 5 days ago
More than a dozen NBA players were arrested on Thursday following an investigation into a fraud scheme, and there were some very recognizable names among the group. An indictment that was unsealed in New York showed that 18 former NBA players have been federally charged for allegedly defrauding the NBA’s Health and Welfare Benefit Plan out of nearly $4 million, according to NBC News. Terrence Williams was considered the ringleader of the scheme, which involved players submitting fake reimbursement claims for medical and dental services they never received. The charges the ex-players are facing are conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud.

larrybrownsports.com

Related
Golden State of Mind

Warriors legends arrested in health care scam

An FBI investigation has snagged a current NBA assistant coach, NBA champions Tony Allen and Glen “Big Baby” Davis, a star of the movie “The Perfect Score,” and Golden State Warriors legends C.J. Watson and Will Bynum (15 games, 2005-6 season) for a health care fraud scheme. A total of...
NBA
Black Enterprise

18 Ex-NBA Players Arrested In $4 Million NBA Insurance Fraud Scam Including Big Baby, Sebastian Telfair & Shannon Brown

Eighteen former NBA players have been brought up on charges t for allegedly running a healthcare fraud scheme from 2017 to 2020, CBS Sports reports. According to an indictment unsealed in the Southern District in New York on Thursday, nearly two dozen former NBA players were charged for their alleged involvement in a $4 million health insurance fraud scheme that aimed to rip off the league’s health and wellness benefits plan for retired players.
NBA
thefocus.news

Who is Tony Allen's wife of eight years, Desiree Rodriguez?

Former basketball player Tony Allen and his wife Desiree are two of 18 people accused of committing health fraud. We know all about the NBA player but what do we know about Tony Allen’s wife, Desiree?. Tony Allen, a six-time member of the NBA All-Defensive Team, and his wife Desiree...
NBA
ABC 4

18 ex-NBA players charged in $4M health care fraud scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — Eighteen former NBA players were charged Thursday with pocketing about $2.5 million illegally by defrauding the league’s health and welfare benefit plan in a scam that authorities said involved claiming fictitious medical and dental expenses. “The defendants’ playbook involved fraud and deception,” U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

