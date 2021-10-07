Big Baby Davis, Tony Allen among ex-NBA players arrested on fraud charges

More than a dozen NBA players were arrested on Thursday following an investigation into a fraud scheme, and there were some very recognizable names among the group. An indictment that was unsealed in New York showed that 18 former NBA players have been federally charged for allegedly defrauding the NBA’s Health and Welfare Benefit Plan out of nearly $4 million, according to NBC News. Terrence Williams was considered the ringleader of the scheme, which involved players submitting fake reimbursement claims for medical and dental services they never received. The charges the ex-players are facing are conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud.