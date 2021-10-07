The 10 Best Quick-Release Keychains for EDC

The Gadgeteer is supported by readers like you! If you buy something through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Thank you! Learn more. NEWS – If you’re into EDC Gear then you are also familiar with James Brand products. They make some awesome knives and pens (check out our James Brand reviews). Now they’ve branched out into watches and their first one is a collaboration with Timex. This new watch is based on the Timex Expedition North collection of watches and features a 41mm titanium case around a Miyota mechanical automatic movement. The watch also has some cool James Brand bling with its iconic green logo on the crown and on the case back. Want one? It will set you back $349 and will be available on October 5th. Visit Timex for more info.

