Governor Pete Ricketts joined governors of Arizona, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wyoming in Texas today to address the border crisis. Ricketts says this plan work will to help us stem this mass migration into this country. One is to end the “catch and release” program that is an incentive for people to enter this country illegally. That also is causing a health crisis across this country.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO