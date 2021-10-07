CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bicycles

The 15 Best Pieces of Mountain Bike Gear in 2021

By Gray Van Dyke
hiconsumption.com
 5 days ago

Mountain biking is a sport in which your success is dictated as much by the gear you’re using as it is by your particular level of two-wheeled expertise. After all, between riding protection, bike accessories, and repair essentials, there’s a laundry list of equipment that’s required of a well-rounded setup. And it’s not without good reason; mountain biking is a pretty risky endeavor as it is, so the last thing you want to do is compromise your time on the trails by showing up ill-prepared. You never know what could happen when you’re out in the woods, meaning it’s always best to dress with safety in mind and equip yourself with plenty of contingency carry. You’ll thank yourself later — take our word for it.

hiconsumption.com

Comments / 0

matadornetwork.com

How mountain biking helped me rediscover my love for the outdoors

For a handful of years in early grade school, my family had a timeshare outside of Breckenridge, Colorado. Not a plush slopeside condo but, rather, an old wooden cabin that had been converted into a row of rustic townhouses built into a hillside east of town a few miles up Boreas Pass Road. Looking back, I’m surprised my dad was able to get my mother to go there not just once, but several times. While it was less than two hours by car from our home in suburban Denver, our annual pilgrimage up Interstate 70 to Breckenridge was the highlight of summer. This year, I rediscovered that feeling of youthful exuberance a few hours further west, on a mountain bike trip to Powderhorn Mountain Resort.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
KEDM

Roller Coaster Of Love Mountain Bike Festival

Lieutenant Billy Nungesser and Louisiana State Parks invites you to the inaugural Roller Coaster of Love Mountain Bike Festival at Bogue Chitto State Park this weekend, October 2-3, 2021. Hosted by the Northshore Off-Road Biking Association, the Roller Coaster of Love Mountain Bike Festival will include events for mountain bikers of all ages from a Funduro race, mountain bike riding instruction, and the Mega Zeph Mega Jam, mountain bike jump party featuring plenty of jumps and aerial stunts.
LOUISIANA STATE
singletracks.com

8 New Mountain Bike Trails Opened in September 2021

Fall has arrived in the northern hemisphere, with summer trail building projects wrapping up and opening to the public. Here are eight new mountain bike trail openings around the world that we tracked in September. Blue Doon (Fort William, Scotland): This new gondola-served trail at Nevis Range Resort sits at...
CYCLING
singletracks.com

Transforming a Great Ski Destination into an Even Better Mountain Bike Destination in Maine

Carrabassett Valley’s Sugarloaf Mountain has been one of New England’s premier ski areas for over seventy years. The Maine resort hosted prominent ski events that include the U.S. Alpine Nationals, U.S. Freestyle Nationals, U.S. Snowboard Grand Prix, National Junior Olympics, North American Championship Series, and S.I.S.E. Cup Eastern Masters Championships.
MAINE STATE
singletracks.com

New Rocky Mountain Element Blurs Lines Between XC and Trail Bike

It’s been about four years since Rocky Mountain’s Element was last updated and in that time, cross-country bikes have changed a lot, and so has the new Element. Dedicated XC athletes still need a quick and agile steed to navigate courses where power matters, but demand for short travel bikes has largely shifted to something that is easy to pedal and fun to ride everywhere.
BICYCLES
hiconsumption.com

Weighing Less Than 16 Pounds, This Is The Lightest Gravel Bike in The World

While they thrive on gravel trails, as their name implies, gravel bikes have boomed in popularity as a viable option for commuter bikes. Their bigger frames and tires lend themselves well to a more comfortable ride, while their durability and ability to traverse dirt roads and trails provide riders with more options than standard road bikes alone. Gravel biking has only recently become popular, though that hasn’t stopped bike makers from innovating their products to make an impact on the space. Such is the case with Specialized, whose S-Works Crux gravel bike is marketed as the lightest on the market.
BICYCLES
singletracks.com

What Two Parents Hope Their Kids Will Learn Through Mountain Biking

The International Mountain Bike Association (IMBA) celebrates Take a Kid Mountain Biking Day (TKMBD) each year on the first Saturday in October. The annual holiday was created in 2004 to introduce kids to the joys of mountain biking and to help cultivate the next generation of riders, racers, and trail advocates.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WKTV

2nd annual Adirondack Mountain Bike Festival welcomes hundreds

OLD FORGE, NY - Hundreds of mountain bikers are heading to Old Forge this weekend for the second annual Adirondack Mountain Bike Festival at McCauley Mountain. Mother Nature cooperated, for the most part, Saturday as riders young and old came from all over the North East to take in the scenery, and this time of year with the cooler temperatures and the leaves changing color there certainly was a lot to offer.
OLD FORGE, NY
RunnersWorld

The Best Gear for Running at Night

There’s a lot to love about running at night: cooler temps, minimal traffic, and the peaceful joy of logging miles under the stars. But with those perks come safety concerns. If you’re lacing up after dark (or before dawn), it’s important to prepare accordingly so that you are visible to cars, bikes, and anyone else on the road. A big part of that prep? Choosing the right night-friendly running gear. We’ve made things easy by rounding up nine go-to products that can bring a feeling of safety and security when you pound the pavement after hours.
LIFESTYLE
singletracks.com

Thrive Outside Atlanta is Making Mountain Bikes and Trails Accessible to More Riders

Last week the City of Atlanta celebrated a new program at the Southside Park mountain bike trail system as a part of the Thrive Outside Atlanta initiative. Through grants, donations, and support from various groups and stakeholders, 20 mountain bikes are being made available for youth and volunteers to ride and experience the trails.
ATLANTA, GA
newbernnow.com

The Bike Box Project Gears up for a Busy Fall

The Bike Box Project has one goal: End Parkinson’s Disease! Since its inception 4 years ago, the 501c3 has raised more than $200,000 toward that end. The money raised helps people locally fighting to stave off the effects of the debilitating disease through several programs at little to no cost to those it serves. Funds raised also help the Michael J Fox Foundation in its research to END PARKINSON’S DISEASE.
BICYCLES
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Exploring Teton Valley: Mountain biking, hiking and food

Two weekends ago — that weekend of absolutely perfect fall weather and crystalline blue skies — my fiance and I took our first corona-times vacation. We went to Teton Valley. It was amazing, and not only because it was our first vacation in more than a year. Less than an hour’s drive from downtown Jackson, Teton Valley feels not quite like another planet, but perhaps an alternate universe. Things over there are familiar — you hike, mountain bike, run, and/or SUP surrounded by mountains and restaurants are short-staffed — but also very different — the whole valley has two stoplights and crowds are non-existent.
JACKSON, WY
singletrackworld.com

The Tarpless Tour | A Celebration of Mountain Biking Friendships

Up and down the country, clusters of riding friends navigate their way round local trails and personal challenges. The bikes help them fall apart, and stick together. Stephan Fowler brings us a tale from one such group. ‘The Tarpless Tour’ is possibly a somewhat confusing name for our annual pilgrimage to foreign lands, but all...
CYCLING
Popular Science

The best electric bikes for an easier ride

The urge to purchase an electric bike typically hits soon after spotting someone else riding one through the streets. It’s easy to picture yourself on the bike, zipping around town or on trails. It’s fortuitous that you waited too long to purchase an e-bike. These powered rides have come a...
BICYCLES
bicycling.com

E-bikes, Camping Bikes, Gravel Bikes, And All The Best Gear At Sea Otter

With Sea Otter returning from its two-year hiatus, our Test Team headed to California to find out what the cycling industry has cooking for all of us soon. Based on what we saw, you can expect even more gravel bikes and gear heading to shops than ever before with a healthy sparkling of camping and bike packing stuff. Plus e-bikes, which were everywhere at Sea Otter. Everything from e-gravel bikes to e-commuter and mountain bikes, as well as plenty of e-cargo and camping bikes. We even spotted an e-tandem.
BICYCLES
Popular Mechanics

The Best Recumbent Bikes for At-Home Workouts

Recumbent bikes provide an excellent cardio workout that allows riders to put their fitness trackers to work and meet goals without additional worry about joint stress or balance. This is a style of indoor exercise bike that puts the rider lower on the machine, with a wide, comfortable seat and canted pedals. Recumbent bikes often have a backrest on the seat, and are easy to climb on and off. This style of bike puts less strain on joints, and recumbent models are ideal for seniors, people recovering from an injury, or riders who want a cardio workout without added stress on the ankles, hips, and knees.
