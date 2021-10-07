The 15 Best Pieces of Mountain Bike Gear in 2021

Mountain biking is a sport in which your success is dictated as much by the gear you’re using as it is by your particular level of two-wheeled expertise. After all, between riding protection, bike accessories, and repair essentials, there’s a laundry list of equipment that’s required of a well-rounded setup. And it’s not without good reason; mountain biking is a pretty risky endeavor as it is, so the last thing you want to do is compromise your time on the trails by showing up ill-prepared. You never know what could happen when you’re out in the woods, meaning it’s always best to dress with safety in mind and equip yourself with plenty of contingency carry. You’ll thank yourself later — take our word for it.