NYS affordable health plan market announces open enrollment for 2022
ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – On Tuesday, the NY State of Health official health plan Marketplace announced open enrollment for 2022, of qualified coverage health plans to begin November 16, 2021, for new and returning consumers and ends on January 31, 2022.
All 12 insurers that offered Qualified Health Plans (QHP) last year will offer them again in 2022.
- Capital District Physicians Health Plan
- Empire Blue Cross HealthPlus and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield HealthPlus
- Excellus (Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield in Central NY and Univera in Western NY)
- Fidelis Care
- Health Insurance Plan of Greater New York (EmblemHealth)
- Healthfirst*
- Highmark (Highmark of Northeastern NY and Highmark of Western NY)
- Independent Health
- MetroPlus Health Plan
- MVP Health Care
- Oscar Insurance Corporation
- United Healthcare of New York, Inc
*HealthFirst QHP is expanding into Westchester County.
Consumers who enroll in a QHP between November 16, 2021, and December 15, 2021, will have coverage starting January 1, 2022. Essential Plans continue to offer coverage with no monthly premium, no deductible, and low-cost sharing, which will include vision and dental benefits for all enrollees.
Enrollment in the Essential Plan, Medicaid, and Child Health Plus is open all year.
For additional information, and enrollment assistance for all Qualified Health Plans for New Yorkers visit the NY State of Health website or call us at 1-855-355-5777.
