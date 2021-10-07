CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID vaccine or negative test required for entry to Duke men's and women's basketball games, Duke Athletics announces

By Editorial Board
Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou're going to need more than just your ticket to get into Cameron Indoor Stadium this year. Duke Athletics announced that to watch men's and women's basketball games inside Cameron Indoor Stadium this year, either proof of vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours of tipoff is required. Without either at the door, attendees will have the option to buy a rapid test and if the result to that is negative, they will be allowed to enter.

