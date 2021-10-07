CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

Woman charged with beating man with cane in Grayson County arrested in Oklahoma

Herald Democrat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatty Ann Armstrong, 57, was arrested Wednesday in Colbert, Oklahoma after allegedly beating a man with a stick in Grayson County in 2020. A news release from the Grayson County District Attorney's Office said Armstrong had an outstanding warrant for attempted murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family violence from November of 2020 after a Grayson County grand jury indicted the case.

www.heralddemocrat.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

A record number of Americans are quitting their jobs

New York (CNN Business) — A record 4.3 million people quit their jobs in August, evidence of the considerable leverage workers have in today's economy. About 2.9% of the workforce quit in August, up from 2.7% in July, according to the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) report, released Tuesday. That marks the highest quit rate since the report began in 2000.
ECONOMY
ABC News

Southwest Airlines CEO apologizes for weekend travel mess

Southwest CEO Gary Kelly apologized to the tens of thousands of passengers who were stranded at U.S. airports over the weekend due to widespread flight cancellations. "I want to apologize to all of our customers, this is not what we want," Kelly said in an interview on "Good Morning America" Tuesday. "Unfortunately, it just takes a couple of days to get things back on track."
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colbert, OK
Local
Texas Government
Local
Oklahoma Government
Grayson County, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Grayson County, TX
Grayson County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
The Hill

Gruden ouster over emails marks latest stain on NFL

Jon Gruden’s resignation as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders — spurred by sudden fallout from reporting by The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times on past emails in which the 58-year-old used racist, homophobic and misogynistic language — is the latest demerit for the National Football League, which frequently struggles with player and coach misconduct.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brett Smith

Comments / 0

Community Policy