Woman charged with beating man with cane in Grayson County arrested in Oklahoma
Patty Ann Armstrong, 57, was arrested Wednesday in Colbert, Oklahoma after allegedly beating a man with a stick in Grayson County in 2020. A news release from the Grayson County District Attorney's Office said Armstrong had an outstanding warrant for attempted murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family violence from November of 2020 after a Grayson County grand jury indicted the case.www.heralddemocrat.com
