A 30-Year Sennheiser Design Veteran Crafted These True Wireless Earbuds

Following on the heels of the EAH-AZ70, its first set of noise-canceling true wireless earbuds, Technics is back with two new true wireless models that are more affordable, more compact and offer better call quality than their predecessor. The $200 EAH-AZ60 come in silver and black, and the $130 EAH-AZ40 can be ordered in silver, black, and rose gold. Both models will be available in October. In the U.S., the EAH-AZ60 replaces the AZ70.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO