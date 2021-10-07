CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

A 30-Year Sennheiser Design Veteran Crafted These True Wireless Earbuds

By Adam Santa Maria
hiconsumption.com
 5 days ago

The race to create the superior wireless earbuds has never been more competitive. Audio giants like Bose, Sennheiser, and Sony rule the roost as they continuously pour their resources into developing the next best wireless earbuds. Smaller companies face a David vs. Goliath caliber challenge when trying to disrupt this market, which makes Grell Audio’s story all the more compelling to follow. The Germany-based startup, led by former 30-year Sennheiser lead designer Axel Grell looks to make waves in the headphone space with his exclusive pair of ANC true wireless earbuds, the TWS/1.

hiconsumption.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tom's Guide

Sony’s taking on Apple AirPods with new $99 wireless earbuds

After refreshing its flagship noise-canceling headphones the WH-1000XM4 earlier this year, Sony has turned its attention to its entry-level audio products. So get ready for the WF-C500 wireless earbuds, which looks like a genuine rival to Apple’s AirPods. The Sony WF-C500 will retail for $99, which makes it $60 cheaper...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a FLASH SALE on TVs today — here are the best deals

For shoppers who have been waiting for discounts before they buy a new TV, here’s your chance at 4K TV deals from a Best Buy flash sale. Take your pick from 50-inch TV deals, 70-inch TV deals, 75-inch TV deals, and more — there’s surely a perfect deal for you from Best Buy, if you’re patient enough to look through all the offers.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Technics’ new earbuds focus on call quality and wireless hi-res audio

Following on the heels of the EAH-AZ70, its first set of noise-canceling true wireless earbuds, Technics is back with two new true wireless models that are more affordable, more compact and offer better call quality than their predecessor. The $200 EAH-AZ60 come in silver and black, and the $130 EAH-AZ40 can be ordered in silver, black, and rose gold. Both models will be available in October. In the U.S., the EAH-AZ60 replaces the AZ70.
ELECTRONICS
lifewire.com

Skullcandy Unveils New Wireless Earbuds with Skull-iQ Tech

Skullcandy has revealed two new sets of true wireless earbuds, both of which are equipped with its new Skull-iQ smart feature technology. On Tuesday, Skullcandy unveiled the Grind Fuel and Push Active, two new true wireless earbud sets that will join its already available lineup. What sets the Grind Fuel and Push Active apart from Skullcandy’s previous earbuds, however, is the company's new Skull-iQ smart feature technology.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Earbuds#Design#True Wireless#Sennheiser Design Veteran#Grell Audio#Sbc#Aac#Aptx Adaptive#Lhdc
wmleader.com

Technics debuts two new sets of wireless earbuds, including an ANC option

Following 2020’s flagship noise-cancelling EAH-AZ70W earbuds, Technics returns in 2021 with two new models. Today, the Panasonic-owned brand is debuting the EAH-AZ60 and EAH-AZ40 with similar designs and spec sheets. The key difference being the pricier AZ60 offers active noise cancellation (ANC) while the AZ40 doesn’t. In addition to ANC,...
ELECTRONICS
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Sony WF-C500 wireless earbuds, WH-XB910N wireless headphones unveiled

Sony has always been known as a reliable brand when it comes to audio products. After that wireless neckband speaker and wireless glass speaker, here are two new pairs for the audiophiles. The Sony WF-C500 wireless earbuds and Sony WH-XB910N wireless headphones are both compact and promise high quality sound all the time. Battery life of the two are longer so you can enjoy listening to your favorite music or podcast all-day with comfort, better noise cancelling, and uninterrupted connection.
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Voice-Driven Wireless Earbuds

The newly introduced Skullcandy Skull-iQ Feature Technology gives users the power to go about their daily tasks and get hands-free assistance just by saying "Hey Skullcandy." This command initiates seamless voice control features for pausing or playing content, accepting or rejecting calls, or activating Stay-Aware Mode for enhanced safety. Skull-iQ...
ELECTRONICS
theregister.com

Fairphone makes wireless earbuds less foul, by charging batteries carefully

Fairphone, an outfit that uses only ethically sourced materials and regulated labour to make smartphones, has revealed a new model of its flagship handset and started selling wireless earbuds too. The earbuds don't offer the ability to replace components – a clear differentiating feature of Fairphone's handsets. But as a...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
ANC
audiotechnology.com

Review: Sennheiser Evolution Wireless Digital

Sennheiser brings app control to frequency management with a new wireless microphone system aimed at the AV market. Nowadays, most wireless microphone systems are smart enough to allow transmitter and receiver to auto-pair the moment they’re switched on, meaning you can start using the product virtually immediately without being an RF geek.
ELECTRONICS
geekculture.co

Geek Review: EarFun Air Pro 2 Hybrid ANC True Wireless Earbuds

When it comes to wireless earbuds, we think of your usual suspects – Sony, Bose, Apple, Bang&Olufsen, and even Google, but behind these household names hide a larger pool of smaller brands that can occasionally go up against the big boys, and one such example is EarFun. Despite being established...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

These Sennheiser headphone deals will save you $100 on headphones and earbuds

There are amazing deals on high-end headphones and earbuds going on now at Best Buy! Right now, you can get the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless Earbuds on sale for just $200, marked down $100 from their regular price of $300. Or, choose the Sennheiser Momentum Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones for just $300, marked down $100 from their regular price of $400. Whichever you choose, prepare to experience immersive sound and unparalleled quality from these wireless headphones. Learn more about these premium models in our True Wireless review.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Yamaha’s $100 TW-E3B true wireless earbuds are its smallest yet

Yamaha has a new set of true wireless earbuds that it claims are the smallest ones it has ever made. The $100 TW-E3B pick up where the TW-E3A left off, with tons of color options (black, green, gray, blue, pink, and purple) and a size and shape that the company says is 25% smaller than the previous model. You’ll be able to buy the TW-E3B in late October.
ELECTRONICS
T3.com

Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds get a $70 price drop at Amazon

Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds, as many know, are ranked as some of the best pairs of earbuds to go with thanks to their impressive sound quality, durability and battery life. If you've been hoping to grab a pair of these earbuds on sale cheap, Amazon has you covered with a really solid deal on these buds.
ELECTRONICS
musictech.net

Sony’s WF-C500 is its most affordable true wireless earbuds yet

The wireless wave continues, with Sony introducing two fresh offerings in the WF-C500 true wireless earbuds, which are their most affordable wireless earphones yet, and the WH-XB910N wireless on-ears. Touted as budget wireless earbuds for the gym, the WF-C500 earbuds feature Sony’s Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) technology, which it...
ELECTRONICS
WRAL

Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds & Charging Case only $17.84

* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. This Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds & Charging Case Set is on sale for only $17.84 (reg. 26.99) with this Lightning Deal at Amazon!. These headphones have Bluetooth 5.0 technology, touch control, built in microphone,...
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Oladance open ear wireless earbuds

Oladance open ear wireless earbuds are a new set of headphones capable of providing up to 16 hours of use per charge and feature an open ear design providing a comfortable fit and reducing the chance of hearing loss. Launched via Kickstarter this week the Oladance wireless earbuds have already blasted past their required pledge goal thanks to over 130 backers with still 59 days remaining.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy