A 30-Year Sennheiser Design Veteran Crafted These True Wireless Earbuds
The race to create the superior wireless earbuds has never been more competitive. Audio giants like Bose, Sennheiser, and Sony rule the roost as they continuously pour their resources into developing the next best wireless earbuds. Smaller companies face a David vs. Goliath caliber challenge when trying to disrupt this market, which makes Grell Audio’s story all the more compelling to follow. The Germany-based startup, led by former 30-year Sennheiser lead designer Axel Grell looks to make waves in the headphone space with his exclusive pair of ANC true wireless earbuds, the TWS/1.hiconsumption.com
Comments / 0