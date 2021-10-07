Citizens of the Week
The volunteers who helped build Roger Walker’s house are this week’s Citizens of the Week. Walker nominated Dan and Suzie Bell, Cheryl Rutledge, Al Larson, Leroy and Sally Gorrell, Micky Box, Jeff and Lorie Reynerson and Martha Fargo for volunteering their time to help him. “The saying on my job site was, ‘Many hands make the workload light,’ and it was wonderfully realized every day,” Walker said. To nominate somebody for Citizen of the Week, email Samantha Jones at Citizen.Editor.Eureka@gmail.com.www.lovelycitizen.com
