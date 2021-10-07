Citizens of the Week

The board members of the Coalition for Senior Citizens met on September 27 in the County Commission Chambers at 4:00 p.m. for their regular bi-monthly meeting. After approving their regular business items, the board considered an in-town board retreat proposed by Chairwoman Jill Manha, as a workshop for the board members. Councilwoman and board member Karla Kent asked, “Getting us all together for a four-hour meeting could be difficult, so could we meet in two sessions of two hours each? That would give us a chance to think about all of the things brought up and then address them.” Manha agreed with this suggestion and the board voted to schedule the first retreat meeting for October 22 from 3-5:00 p.m. in the County Conference Room.

